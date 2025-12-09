Connected in Motion

Hosted by

Connected in Motion

About this event

Western Slipstream 2026

14051 Mile 18 Upper Squamish Valley Road

Squamish, BC V8B 0A1, Canada

Individual Registration - Person with Type 1 - FULL FEE
$425

Price in Canadian Dollars. Available to adults (18+) living with Type 1 diabetes. Includes LADA (Type 1.5). The fee is refundable up until 15 days before the start of the event, less a $25 administrative fee.

Individual Registration - Person with Type 1 - DEPOSIT
$150

Price in Canadian Dollars. Available to adults (18+) living with Type 1 diabetes. Includes LADA (Type 1.5). The fee is refundable up until 15 days before the start of the event, less a $25 administrative fee. You will receive instructions for the payment of the fee balance of $300 two weeks ahead of the event.

Sponsor Delegate Badge
$425
Add a donation for Connected in Motion

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!