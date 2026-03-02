Westminster House Society IWD Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
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Includes salon brand “Design Me” hair care kit and $50 gift card for a service with hair stylist Jessica F.
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Valued at $280. Includes And Breath gift box, Karma Kream body lotion, Shangria La moisturizer, Sticky Dates body wash, and Squeak shampoo.
Starting bid
Valued at $280. Includes Nevermind The Bathbombs gift box, Karma Kream body lotion, Shangria La moisturizer, Sticky Dates body wash, and Squeak shampoo.
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One month unlimited pass at Oxygen Yoga. Valued at $209.
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Valued at $140. Includes a deep acupressure massage.
Starting bid
Value of $85. Kit includes three natural skincare products, a candle, a hard lotion bar, and a linen spray. Comes with one free loaf of sourdough bread.
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Five free meals and one loaf of sourdough bread
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Reiki Sound Bath treatment from Kendall B.
Starting bid
Reiki Sound Bath treatment from Elana E At Breathing Spaces.
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Red Roses 30mL perfume valued at $120.
Starting bid
Valued at $80
Starting bid
Jafanda air purifier. Valued at $100.
Starting bid
Fruit blender valued at $60
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