Westminster House Society
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Hosted by

Westminster House Society

About this event

Sales closed

Westminster House Society IWD Silent Auction

Pick-up location

228 Seventh St, New Westminster, BC V3M 3K3, Canada

$300 Sephora Gift Card item
$300 Sephora Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Starbucks Coldbrew Cup item
Starbucks Coldbrew Cup
$5

Starting bid

Starbucks Coldbrew Cup item
Starbucks Coldbrew Cup
$5

Starting bid

Tiger Lounge and Salon Gift Basket item
Tiger Lounge and Salon Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Includes salon brand “Design Me” hair care kit and $50 gift card for a service with hair stylist Jessica F.

Lush Gift Set item
Lush Gift Set
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $280. Includes And Breath gift box, Karma Kream body lotion, Shangria La moisturizer, Sticky Dates body wash, and Squeak shampoo.

Lush Gift Set item
Lush Gift Set
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $280. Includes Nevermind The Bathbombs gift box, Karma Kream body lotion, Shangria La moisturizer, Sticky Dates body wash, and Squeak shampoo.

Oxygen Yoga One Month UNLIMITED Pass item
Oxygen Yoga One Month UNLIMITED Pass
$20

Starting bid

One month unlimited pass at Oxygen Yoga. Valued at $209.

Soul Care Session item
Soul Care Session
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $140. Includes a deep acupressure massage.

Self Care Kit item
Self Care Kit
$20

Starting bid

Value of $85. Kit includes three natural skincare products, a candle, a hard lotion bar, and a linen spray. Comes with one free loaf of sourdough bread.

Five Meal Kit item
Five Meal Kit
$20

Starting bid

Five free meals and one loaf of sourdough bread

Reiki Sound Bath item
Reiki Sound Bath
$20

Starting bid

Reiki Sound Bath treatment from Kendall B.

Reiki Sound Bath item
Reiki Sound Bath
$20

Starting bid

Reiki Sound Bath treatment from Elana E At Breathing Spaces.

Jo Malone Perfume item
Jo Malone Perfume
$20

Starting bid

Red Roses 30mL perfume valued at $120.

Jo Malone Hand Soap and Hand Lotion item
Jo Malone Hand Soap and Hand Lotion
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $80

Air Purifier item
Air Purifier
$20

Starting bid

Jafanda air purifier. Valued at $100.

Professional Countertop Blender item
Professional Countertop Blender
$20

Starting bid

Fruit blender valued at $60

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