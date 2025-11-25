Westmount Charter School | Child Haven Fundraiser Silent Auction - Nov. 27, 2025

Hosted by
Starting bid
Basket Includes:
1 - Deluxe Puffs Exfoliating, Cleaning
1 - Oat Extract Body Butter
1 - Nearly Nude Silky Hair Ties
1 - Natural Elements Headband
1 - Fenty Skin Mini Face Mask
1 - Cetaphil Daily Facial Moisturizer SPF15
1 - Ginseng Cleansing Oil
1 - Moisturizing Rice Mask
1 - Hand Crafted Woven Basket
$115 Value!!
Starting bid
Basket Includes:
1- Retractable Gel Pens Set
1 - Crayola Colouring Pencil Set
1 - Johanna Basford Worlds of Wonder Colouring Book
1 - Mont Marte Dual Marker
1 - Hello Hobby Canvas Panel (6)
1 - Royal Langnickel Acrylic Paint Set
1 - Royal Langnickel Paint Brush Set
1 - Tulip One-Step Tie-Dye Kit
1 - Create Out Loud Drawstring Backpack Bag
1 - Coat & Clark Craft Thread
1 - Handmade Woven Basket
$125 Value!!
Starting bid
Basket Includes:
1 - Sincerely Santa Decorative Throw Blanket
1 - Christmas Cocoa Mug
1 - Sweets from the Earth Salted Carmel Cocoa Mix
1 - Penguin Christmas Stuffy
1 - Christmas Picture Frame
1 - Bag of Amari Almonds & Pistachios Biscotti
1 - Sand & Fog Vanilla Bean Christmas Candle
1 - Lagoon, The Movie Quiz Game
1 - Woven Storage Basket
1 - Christmas Flower Vase
$135 Value!!
Starting bid
1 month of free Piano lessons. Calgary Pianist, Carlo Santo
About Carlo: Carlo Santos is a Calgary-born pianist and National Gold Medalist of the Royal Conservatory of Music. He holds ARCT and LRCM diplomas in Piano Performance.
$300 Value!!
Starting bid
Sunshine Meadows Painting
$225 Value!!
Starting bid
1 sets of nails (comes with soak off)
$25 Value!!
Starting bid
Bonniema and Fredpa's Big Family by Shelly Adam
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
A paperback book about Bonnie & Fred Cappucino and there stories around the Child Haven orphanages in India.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Authentic Tibetan Signing Bowl with Pillow from Nepal.
$100 Value!!
Starting bid
Wooden Carved Tibetan Prayer Wheel
$110 Value!!
Starting bid
The Buddhist Endless knot (Eternal Knot or Infinity Knot) symbolizes eternity, continuity, and unity.
$25 Value!!
Starting bid
Shakyamuni Buddha Statue serves as a symbol of peace, mindfulness and balance.
$80 Value!!
Starting bid
Bhairav, Handmade Wooden Mask
$200 Value!!
Starting bid
Statue of Ganesha
$60 Value!!
Starting bid
Statue of Goddess Durga Riding a Lion. Symbolizes strength, protection and the triumph of good over evil.
$60 Value!!
Starting bid
Matyoshka Stacking Dolls Set
Starting bid
Natural Way Chiro is offering a Chiropractic Discovery Visit includes an initial consultation, all chiropractic tests and x-rays if needed
Starting bid
Calgary Pianist, Caro Santo will perform a 1-hour set for any home gathering, holiday event, wedding, birthday, corporate reception or meaningful gift.
About Carlo: Carlo Santos is a Calgary-born pianist and National Gold Medalist of the Royal Conservatory of Music. He holds ARCT and LRCM diplomas in Piano Performance.
$300 Value!!
Starting bid
Decorative Egyptian Musicians Plate inspired by Egyptian culture.
