Hosted by

Westmount Charter School Society

About this event

Westmount Charter School | Child Haven Fundraiser Silent Auction - Nov. 27, 2025

Pick-up location

2215 Uxbridge Dr NW, Calgary, AB T2N 4Y3, Canada

#1 - Spa & Relaxation Basket item
#1 - Spa & Relaxation Basket
$40

Starting bid

Basket Includes:

1 - Deluxe Puffs Exfoliating, Cleaning

1 - Oat Extract Body Butter

1 - Nearly Nude Silky Hair Ties

1 - Natural Elements Headband

1 - Fenty Skin Mini Face Mask

1 - Cetaphil Daily Facial Moisturizer SPF15

1 - Ginseng Cleansing Oil

1 - Moisturizing Rice Mask

1 - Hand Crafted Woven Basket


$115 Value!!

#2 - School & Craft Basket item
#2 - School & Craft Basket
$40

Starting bid

Basket Includes:

1- Retractable Gel Pens Set

1 - Crayola Colouring Pencil Set

1 - Johanna Basford Worlds of Wonder Colouring Book

1 - Mont Marte Dual Marker

1 - Hello Hobby Canvas Panel (6)

1 - Royal Langnickel Acrylic Paint Set

1 - Royal Langnickel Paint Brush Set

1 - Tulip One-Step Tie-Dye Kit

1 - Create Out Loud Drawstring Backpack Bag

1 - Coat & Clark Craft Thread

1 - Handmade Woven Basket


$125 Value!!

#3 - Christmas Basket item
#3 - Christmas Basket
$45

Starting bid

Basket Includes:

1 - Sincerely Santa Decorative Throw Blanket

1 - Christmas Cocoa Mug

1 - Sweets from the Earth Salted Carmel Cocoa Mix

1 - Penguin Christmas Stuffy

1 - Christmas Picture Frame

1 - Bag of Amari Almonds & Pistachios Biscotti

1 - Sand & Fog Vanilla Bean Christmas Candle

1 - Lagoon, The Movie Quiz Game

1 - Woven Storage Basket

1 - Christmas Flower Vase


$135 Value!!

#4 - Piano lesson with Carlo Santos item
#4 - Piano lesson with Carlo Santos
$80

Starting bid

1 month of free Piano lessons. Calgary Pianist, Carlo Santo


About Carlo: Carlo Santos is a Calgary-born pianist and National Gold Medalist of the Royal Conservatory of Music. He holds ARCT and LRCM diplomas in Piano Performance.


$300 Value!!

#5 - Painting by Bonnie Larson item
#5 - Painting by Bonnie Larson
$10

Starting bid

Sunshine Meadows Painting


$225 Value!!

#6 - Nailed It by Maya Voucher item
#6 - Nailed It by Maya Voucher
$10

Starting bid

1 sets of nails (comes with soak off)


$25 Value!!

#7 - Bonniema and Fredpa's Big Family by Shelly Adam item
#7 - Bonniema and Fredpa's Big Family by Shelly Adam
$10

Starting bid

Bonniema and Fredpa's Big Family by Shelly Adam

  • An illustrated story about the founders of Child Haven International
#12 - Bonnie and Her 21 Children item
#12 - Bonnie and Her 21 Children
$10

Starting bid

A paperback book about Bonnie & Fred Cappucino and there stories around the Child Haven orphanages in India.

#17 - Authentic Tibetan Signing Bowl with Pillow item
#17 - Authentic Tibetan Signing Bowl with Pillow
$30

Starting bid

Authentic Tibetan Signing Bowl with Pillow from Nepal.


$100 Value!!

#18 - Wooden Carved Tibetan Prayer Wheel item
#18 - Wooden Carved Tibetan Prayer Wheel
$30

Starting bid

Wooden Carved Tibetan Prayer Wheel


$110 Value!!

#19 - Endless Knot Decorative Piece item
#19 - Endless Knot Decorative Piece
$10

Starting bid

The Buddhist Endless knot (Eternal Knot or Infinity Knot) symbolizes eternity, continuity, and unity.


$25 Value!!

Shakyamuni Buddha Statue item
Shakyamuni Buddha Statue
$20

Starting bid

Shakyamuni Buddha Statue serves as a symbol of peace, mindfulness and balance.


$80 Value!!

#21 - Bhairav, Handmade Wooden Mask item
#21 - Bhairav, Handmade Wooden Mask
$40

Starting bid

Bhairav, Handmade Wooden Mask


$200 Value!!

#22 - Statue of Ganesha item
#22 - Statue of Ganesha
$20

Starting bid

Statue of Ganesha


$60 Value!!

#23 - Statue of Goddess Durga Riding a Lion item
#23 - Statue of Goddess Durga Riding a Lion
$20

Starting bid

Statue of Goddess Durga Riding a Lion. Symbolizes strength, protection and the triumph of good over evil.


$60 Value!!

#24 - Matyoshka Stacking Dolls Set item
#24 - Matyoshka Stacking Dolls Set
$10

Starting bid

Matyoshka Stacking Dolls Set

#25 - Chiropractic Consult Gift Basket item
#25 - Chiropractic Consult Gift Basket
$80

Starting bid

Natural Way Chiro is offering a Chiropractic Discovery Visit includes an initial consultation, all chiropractic tests and x-rays if needed



#26 - 1 Hour LIVE Piano Performance item
#26 - 1 Hour LIVE Piano Performance
$80

Starting bid

Calgary Pianist, Caro Santo will perform a 1-hour set for any home gathering, holiday event, wedding, birthday, corporate reception or meaningful gift.


About Carlo: Carlo Santos is a Calgary-born pianist and National Gold Medalist of the Royal Conservatory of Music. He holds ARCT and LRCM diplomas in Piano Performance.


$300 Value!!



Egyptian Musicians Plate item
Egyptian Musicians Plate
$40

Starting bid

Decorative Egyptian Musicians Plate inspired by Egyptian culture.

