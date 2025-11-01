Hosted by

Westmount Music Parents' Society

About this event

Sales closed

Westmount Music Parents' Society's Silent Auction - Symphonic Band Trip to Nationals @ Niagara Falls

Pick-up location

2215 Uxbridge Dr NW, Calgary, AB T2N 4Y3, Canada

1 - 1-month membership at YYC Cycle - valued at $100 item
1 - 1-month membership at YYC Cycle - valued at $100
$30

Starting bid

1-month unlimited membership at YYC Cycle

Redeem in studio or email [email protected]

2 - Canadian Brewhouse $25 gift card item
2 - Canadian Brewhouse $25 gift card
$10

Starting bid

$25 gift card from Canadian Brewhouse

3 - Canadian Brewhouse $25 gift card item
3 - Canadian Brewhouse $25 gift card
$10

Starting bid

$25 gift card from Canadian Brewhouse

4 - 2 pack Canadian Brewhouse gift cards ($100 total) item
4 - 2 pack Canadian Brewhouse gift cards ($100 total)
$30

Starting bid

$100 total value of gift card from Canadian Brewhouse

5 - Starbucks $25 gift card item
5 - Starbucks $25 gift card
$10

Starting bid

$25 gift card from Starbucks

6 - Starbucks $25 gift card item
6 - Starbucks $25 gift card
$10

Starting bid

$25 gift card from Starbucks

7 - Shoppers Drug Mart $25 gift card item
7 - Shoppers Drug Mart $25 gift card
$10

Starting bid

$25 gift card from Shoppers Drug Mart

8 - Cineplex $60 gift card item
8 - Cineplex $60 gift card
$20

Starting bid

4 pack of gift cards from Cineplex for a total value of $60

9 - Tim Hortons $50 gift card item
9 - Tim Hortons $50 gift card
$15

Starting bid

$50 gift card from Tim Hortons

10 - Tim Hortons $50 gift card item
10 - Tim Hortons $50 gift card
$15

Starting bid

$50 gift card from Tim Hortons

11 - Hy's Steakhouse $150 gift card
$50

Starting bid

$150 gift card from Hy's Steakhouse Cocktail Bar

12 - President's Choice $100 gift card item
12 - President's Choice $100 gift card
$30

Starting bid

$100 gift card from President's Choice

13 - Pho City $50 gift card item
13 - Pho City $50 gift card
$15

Starting bid

$50 gift card from Pho City

14 - Pho City $50 gift card item
14 - Pho City $50 gift card
$15

Starting bid

$50 gift card from Pho City

15 - Una Pizza $50 gift card item
15 - Una Pizza $50 gift card
$15

Starting bid

$50 gift card from Una Pizza

16 - 1 hour massage - valued at $100 item
16 - 1 hour massage - valued at $100 item
16 - 1 hour massage - valued at $100
$30

Starting bid

A 1 hour massage with a registered massage therapist Lorraine Dredge RMT

17 - Cucina Pro Pizzelle baker - valued at $75 item
17 - Cucina Pro Pizzelle baker - valued at $75
$25

Starting bid

An Italian waffle cookie maker

18 - National Geographic Telescope - Valued at $100 item
18 - National Geographic Telescope - Valued at $100 item
18 - National Geographic Telescope - Valued at $100
$30

Starting bid

NG 50mm Telescope from National Geographic, view the moon, planets and nature - valued at $100

19 - Ceylon board game - valued at $20 item
19 - Ceylon board game - valued at $20
$5

Starting bid

20 - Bedskirt - valued at $40 item
20 - Bedskirt - valued at $40
$5

Starting bid

Carlingdale's colletion, King Size Willow bedskirt

21 - Sabian SBr cymbals first pack - valued at $225.00 item
21 - Sabian SBr cymbals first pack - valued at $225.00
$75

Starting bid

Pure brass cymbals with a great look and sound. 13″ Hats, 16″ Crash, valued at $225.00

22 - Framed holiday painting - valued at $30 item
22 - Framed holiday painting - valued at $30
$10

Starting bid

23 - Personal grooming products - valued at $80 item
23 - Personal grooming products - valued at $80 item
23 - Personal grooming products - valued at $80
$15

Starting bid

24 - Personal grooming products - valued at $45 item
24 - Personal grooming products - valued at $45
$10

Starting bid

25 - Mountain bike tire - valued at $60 item
25 - Mountain bike tire - valued at $60
$10

Starting bid

Specialized Hillbilly grid 27.5*2.3

26 - Bike tire - valued at $60 item
26 - Bike tire - valued at $60
$10

Starting bid

Specialized ground control T5, 27.5*2.35

27 - Organ Attack! party game - valued at $40 item
27 - Organ Attack! party game - valued at $40
$5

Starting bid

28 Chinese New Year Barbie Collector’s doll - valued at $100 item
28 Chinese New Year Barbie Collector’s doll - valued at $100
$25

Starting bid

Barbie collector's doll - Festivals of the World - Chinese New Year

29 - Embroidery kit - valued at $40 item
29 - Embroidery kit - valued at $40
$10

Starting bid

30 - U of C vet school merchandise - valued at $40 item
30 - U of C vet school merchandise - valued at $40
$10

Starting bid

Hoodie, leash, mittens etc

31 - Ammolite pendant - valued at $50 item
31 - Ammolite pendant - valued at $50
$15

Starting bid

32 - Ammolite pendant - valued at $50 item
32 - Ammolite pendant - valued at $50
$15

Starting bid

33 - Music Stand - valued at $85 item
33 - Music Stand - valued at $85
$30

Starting bid

From St John's Music

34 - Vase - valued at $15 item
34 - Vase - valued at $15
$5

Starting bid

35 - Flying Squirrel passes - valued at $46 item
35 - Flying Squirrel passes - valued at $46
$15

Starting bid

2* 1 hour pass for Flying Squirrel Trampoline park

36 - Grocery store $50 gift card item
36 - Grocery store $50 gift card
$15

Starting bid

$50 gift card to Sobeys, IGA, Safeway, Fresh Co and other stores

37 - 2 Calgary Surge courtside tickets - valued at $230+ item
37 - 2 Calgary Surge courtside tickets - valued at $230+
$50

Starting bid

2 Calgary Surge row 2 tickets, valid for the 2026 regular season, valued at $230+

38 - 2 Calgary Surge courtside tickets - valued at $230+ item
38 - 2 Calgary Surge courtside tickets - valued at $230+
$50

Starting bid

2 Calgary Surge row 2 tickets, valid for the 2026 regular season, valued at $230+

39 - Ten Foot Henry $75 gift card item
39 - Ten Foot Henry $75 gift card
$25

Starting bid

$75 gift card to Ten Foot Henry

40 - $100 Notable Gift Card item
40 - $100 Notable Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

$100 gift card to Notable Steak

41 - Hangar Museum Family Annual Membership - valued at $80 item
41 - Hangar Museum Family Annual Membership - valued at $80
$25

Starting bid

The membership includes free admission for two adults (one of which must be the cardholder) and up to four children for a year. It also provides a 10% discount in the gift shop and $2 off additional admissions.

42 - Military Museums Family Day Pass - valued at $50 item
42 - Military Museums Family Day Pass - valued at $50
$15

Starting bid

The pass is valid for 2 adults and up to 5 youth or children for a single day entry to the museums.

43 - Studio Bell Family Membership + bag - valued at $135 item
43 - Studio Bell Family Membership + bag - valued at $135 item
43 - Studio Bell Family Membership + bag - valued at $135
$40

Starting bid

Annual family membership to Studio Bell/National Music Centre includes free admission for a year, discounted tickets, 20% off at the gift shop and cafe, 20% off summer camps and more. This package also include a tote bag.

44 - Studio Bell Family Membership + bag - valued at $135 item
44 - Studio Bell Family Membership + bag - valued at $135 item
44 - Studio Bell Family Membership + bag - valued at $135
$40

Starting bid

Annual family membership to Studio Bell/National Music Centre includes free admission for a year, discounted tickets, 20% off at the gift shop and cafe, 20% off summer camps and more. This package also include a tote bag.

45 - Studio Bell Family Membership + bag - valued at $135 item
45 - Studio Bell Family Membership + bag - valued at $135 item
45 - Studio Bell Family Membership + bag - valued at $135
$40

Starting bid

Annual family membership to Studio Bell/National Music Centre includes free admission for a year, discounted tickets, 20% off at the gift shop and cafe, 20% off summer camps and more. This package also include a tote bag.

46 - Studio Bell Family Membership + bag - valued at $135 item
46 - Studio Bell Family Membership + bag - valued at $135 item
46 - Studio Bell Family Membership + bag - valued at $135
$40

Starting bid

Annual family membership to Studio Bell/National Music Centre includes free admission for a year, discounted tickets, 20% off at the gift shop and cafe, 20% off summer camps and more. This package also include a tote bag.

47 - 4 Storybook Theatre Tickets - valued at up to $160 item
47 - 4 Storybook Theatre Tickets - valued at up to $160
$50

Starting bid

This certificate provides you with 4 tickets to the Storybook Theatre performance of your choice. Valid until June 2026.

48 - 4 Okotoks Dawgs Game Day Tickets - valued at $100 item
48 - 4 Okotoks Dawgs Game Day Tickets - valued at $100
$30

Starting bid

This certificate provides you with 4 Dawgs Game Day Tickets during the 2026 Dawgs Baseball Season.

49 - 10-Pass Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Classes valued at $250 item
49 - 10-Pass Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Classes valued at $250
$40

Starting bid

This certificate is good for 10 (TEN) sessions at JR

Academy for Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Lessons in any

regular scheduled classes (value $250)

50 - 1 hr family photo session-value 399.00 item
50 - 1 hr family photo session-value 399.00
$75

Starting bid

1 hour Family Photo Session from Tkshotz Photography

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!