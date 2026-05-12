Westmount Rugby Club Casino Night, in happy association with Selwyn House School

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95 Chem. de la Côte-Saint-Antoine, Westmount, QC H3Y 2H8
10,000 chips and your seat at a tournament table.
10,000 chips and a seat at one of the tournament tables
Not playing poker, just coming for the nibbles the drinks and the rugby/casino ambiance.
Sponsor a table. Company or group name displayed at the table. Invite colleagues and/or friends to a professionally dealt game in special surroundings
$
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