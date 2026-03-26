WCS AWWA

Hosted by

WCS AWWA

About this event

Water For People Charity Golf Tournament

240086 Lott Creek Dr

Calgary, AB T3Z 3V5, Canada

Single Golfer
$250

$239.10 fee + $11.90 GST. Includes power cart & lunch.

Team
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

$956.40 fee + $47.60 GST. Includes power cart & lunch.

Diamond Sponsorship
$6,500

Exhibition space at registration table.

Special acknowledgment during speeches and prizes.

5 minutes to address participants at dinner.

8 golfers included.

Eagle Sponsorship
$5,000

Exhibition space at registration table.

Special acknowledgment during speeches and prizes.

6 golfers included.

Birdie Sponsor
$3,000

Acknowledgment during speeches and prizes.

3 golfers included.

Par Sponsor
$2,000

Acknowledgment during speeches and prizes.

2 golfers included.

Breakfast Sponsor
$3,000

Acknowledgment during speeches and prizes.

3 golfers included.

Lunch Sponsor
$3,000

Acknowledgment during speeches and prizes.

3 golfers included.

Hole in One
$1,500

Opportunity to engage with golfers on your hole and option to provide display

Includes insurance for $10000 cash prize.

3 golfers included.

Putting Contest
$1,500

Sponsor and run putting contest. This is a great opportunity to engage with tournament participants.

2 golfers included

Hole Sponsors
$1,000

Opportunity to provide display and company representative at hole.

Option to run oversee activity (games, drinks, demonstration, etc.).

1 golfer included.

Safe Ride Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsorship for taxi vouchers from the event.

1 golfer included.

Swag Bag Sponsor
$750

Help fill our swag bags with awesome stuff to make everyone's day more enjoyable!

Prize Sponsor
Pay what you can

Help fund some awesome prizes for our golfers!

Add a donation for WCS AWWA

$

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