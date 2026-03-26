Water For People Charity Golf Tournament

About this event
$239.10 fee + $11.90 GST. Includes power cart & lunch.
$956.40 fee + $47.60 GST. Includes power cart & lunch.
Exhibition space at registration table.
Special acknowledgment during speeches and prizes.
5 minutes to address participants at dinner.
8 golfers included.
Exhibition space at registration table.
Special acknowledgment during speeches and prizes.
6 golfers included.
Acknowledgment during speeches and prizes.
3 golfers included.
Acknowledgment during speeches and prizes.
2 golfers included.
Acknowledgment during speeches and prizes.
3 golfers included.
Acknowledgment during speeches and prizes.
3 golfers included.
Opportunity to engage with golfers on your hole and option to provide display
Includes insurance for $10000 cash prize.
3 golfers included.
Sponsor and run putting contest. This is a great opportunity to engage with tournament participants.
2 golfers included
Opportunity to provide display and company representative at hole.
Option to run oversee activity (games, drinks, demonstration, etc.).
1 golfer included.
Sponsorship for taxi vouchers from the event.
1 golfer included.
Help fill our swag bags with awesome stuff to make everyone's day more enjoyable!
Help fund some awesome prizes for our golfers!
$
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