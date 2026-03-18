Communities 4 Families

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Communities 4 Families

About this event

WGM Leader Training - May 14, 2026

365 McGee St

Winnipeg, MB R3G 3M5, Canada

Downtown Registration $10 * Pay by Invoice
Free

Downtown registration $10 Register for the next workshop by C4F and pay by Invoice. NOTE: You will be invoiced $10 upon completion.

Downtown Registration $10* Pay by Credit Card
$10

Downtown registration $10 Register for the next workshop by C4F and pay by Credit Card.

$75 Outside Downtown Registration * Pay by Invoice
Free

OUTSIDE downtown registration $75 Register for the next workshop by C4F and pay by Invoice. NOTE: You will be invoiced $75 upon completion.

$75 Outside Downtown Registration * Pay by Credit Card
$75

OUTSIDE downtown registration $75 Register for the next workshop by C4F and pay by Invoice.

WGM Manual - $25 * Pay by Credit Card
$25
This is for a hard-copy version of the WGM Manual. Digital manuals are FREE.
WGM Manual - $25 * Pay by Invoice
Free
This is for a hard-copy version of the WGM Manual. Digital manuals are FREE. NOTE: You will be invoiced $25 upon completion.

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