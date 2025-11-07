Hosted by

WH Croxford Grad Banquet 2026

Silent Auction #1

Queen Size Quilt
$100

Starting bid

Beautiful handmade quilt, Queen size.

Value $900

Donated by Sherie Fleming

Golf Pkg
Golf Pkg
$85

Starting bid

4-18 hole green fees + 2 power carts value

Value $280

Donated by:Collicutt Siding Golf Course, Crossfield

1 yr Black Card Membership
1 yr Black Card Membership
$75

Starting bid

value $430

Donated by Planet Fitness

Cookies for a Year
Cookies for a Year
$75

Starting bid

$18.99 4pack/per week for a year!!

Value $900

Donated by Crumbl Cookie Airdrie

Home Whitening Kit
Home Whitening Kit
$80

Starting bid

Value $375

Donated by: Bell Dental Group

Flames Hockey Tickets
Flames Hockey Tickets
$135

Starting bid

2 tickets vs Hurricanes section 227 row 2 seats 19 and 20

Value $450

Donated by:Keller Equipment Supply Ltd

Wash Pass GC
Wash Pass GC
$75

Starting bid

$250 GC

Donated by:Great White Car Wash Airdrie

Bread for a Year
Bread for a Year
$85

Starting bid

1 loaf of any kind of bread per week for 1 year.

Value $350

Donated by: Cobs Bread Airdrie

Airdrie Glass GC#1
Airdrie Glass GC#1
$75

Starting bid

$250 GC, no cash value

Donated by:Airdrie Windshield and Glass

Airdrie Glass GC#2
Airdrie Glass GC#2
$75

Starting bid

$250 GC, no cash value

Donated by: Airdrie Windshield and Glass

Birthday Pkg Gift Certificate
Birthday Pkg Gift Certificate
$85

Starting bid

Value $300

Donated by Elements Dance Co

Spa Gift Certificate
Spa Gift Certificate
$90

Starting bid

5 Spa sessions

Value $300

Donated by Bronze Baxx Luxury Tanning Studio

2022 IIHF Jersey Adult
2022 IIHF Jersey Adult
$45

Starting bid

Authentic autographed 2022 Team Canada jersey

Value $200

Donated by Hockey Canada

Life Coaching Sessions
Life Coaching Sessions
$50

Starting bid

This gift certificate entitles the recipient to two one-hour coaching sessions and a complimentary 30-minute Discovery Session.

During the Discovery Session, we'll explore what coaching can offer and identify the areas of life you'd most like to focus on.

Value $260

Donated by:Compassionate Compassion Coaching

Birthday Pkg
Birthday Pkg
$50

Starting bid

Custom Minecraft 7’ Growth Chart, $80 Apple Creek Arcade GC, 8” ice cream cake

Value $280

Donated by Ceven Footer Custom Growth Boards, Apple Creek Arcade, Dairy Queen Airdrie

Golf Package
Golf Package
$50

Starting bid

2-18 hole rounds with power cart included. Value $200

Donated by:Athabasca Golf and Country Club

Gaming Station item
Gaming Station
$50

Starting bid

Gaming console with controllers

Value $348

Donated by:Susan Lamb

Spin/Fitness Class Gift Certificate
Spin/Fitness Class Gift Certificate
$55

Starting bid

10 Class Pass

Value $220

Donated by: Warehouse Spin and Fitness

Tattoo Gift Box
Tattoo Gift Box
$40

Starting bid

Gift Card for 1 hr Tattoo session

Value $190

Donated by: Human Kanvas

Travel Pkg
Travel Pkg
$60

Starting bid

Carry On Luggage Set 3 Piece,

20" Expandable Luggage, Expandable Underseat Tote Bag, & grab bag.

Comes with XL towel, toiletries bag & Higher Frequency Travel $50 gift voucher.

Value $200

Donated by: Higher Frequency Travel, Samantha Barnaschone

Women's Gift Basket
Women’s Gift Basket
$60

Starting bid

Redken Hair product/GC, $50 State&MainGC, $100 Massage GC

Value $ 250

Donated by:Maxine Hair Studio, State&Main, Reuan Namthip Massage and Spa

Beauty Gift Basket
Beauty Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Gift certificate with a basket of beauty products.

Eleven (product brand) shampoo/ conditioner & hand /body cream.

Cuticle oil pen, socks, microfibre hair towel + $90 GC for a cut

Value $200

Donated by: Color Outside the Lines Hair

Hair Product Gift Basket
Hair Product Gift Basket
$60

Starting bid

$150 GC + Hair Products

Value $250

Donated by: Serendipity Spa

Massage Gift Certificate
Massage Gift Certificate
$35

Starting bid

$100 Massage GC with 750ml White Wine *Must be 18 to bid

Value $120

Donated by: Reuan Namthip Massage and Spa, Anonymous Wine donor

Oscar Nails Gift Certificate
Oscar Nails Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

$100 GC

Donated by: Oscar Nails and Spa

Flying Puck Gift Certificates
Flying Puck Gift Certificates
$25

Starting bid

2-$50 Gift Certificates

Value $100

Donated by: The Flying Puck/Smitty’s

Ribeye Butcher Gift Card
Ribeye Butcher Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

$50 GC

Donated by: Ribeye Butcher Shop

OJ's/Mr Mikes Gift Card pkg
OJ's/Mr Mikes Gift Card pkg
$30

Starting bid

$100 Original Joe’s GC 4-$25 Mr Mikes GC

Value $200

Donated by:Orginal Joe‘S and Mr. Mikes Airdrie

Golf Pkg
Golf Pkg
$50

Starting bid

2-18 hole Green Fee Passes with Power Carts

Value $210

Donated by:Woodside Golf Course Airdrie

