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WH Croxford Grad Banquet 2026

About this event

Sales closed

WH Croxford Grad Banquet 2026 Silent Auction #2

Pick-up location

Location will be provided to winning bidder.

Camping Pkg item
Camping Pkg item
Camping Pkg
$50

Starting bid

2- 1.2L Yeti Tumbler, MAC Sport Camping Chair, 375 ml SC *Must be 18 to bid

Value:$255

Donated by: Even Par Golf, Home Hardware Airdrie

Christmas Wine pkg item
Christmas Wine pkg
$25

Starting bid

1-750 ml Red, 1- 1.5L White, small serving tray, 2 wine glasses and Lindor Chocolates *Must be 18 to bid

Value: $85

Donated by: McNamara Family

Mr. Mikes GC item
Mr. Mikes GC item
Mr. Mikes GC
$30

Starting bid

4-$25 GC

Value: $100

Donated by:Mr.Mikes Steakhouse Airdrie

Beef Pkg item
Beef Pkg item
Beef Pkg
$55

Starting bid

1-10lb box pre made patties (36), 10 lbs Lean Ground Beef Gov’t inspected.

Value:$220

Donated by: Wiselka Farms, Karvonen Land and Cattle

Infiniti Pro item
Infiniti Pro item
Infiniti Pro
$20

Starting bid

Infiniti Pro Conair Meta’ e Meta’ Curl Set

Value:$140

Donated by:Shoppers Drug Mart Airdrie

Tires on the Run GC item
Tires on the Run GC item
Tires on the Run GC
$50

Starting bid

3- $50 GC

Value $150

Donated by: Tires on the Run Airdrie

Birthday Pkg #2 item
Birthday Pkg #2 item
Birthday Pkg #2
$30

Starting bid

2-$40 AC Arcade GC’s

1-8” DQ Ice Cream Cake

Value $120

Donated by :Apple Creek Arcade, Dairy Queen

Wildcard/Grocery CG Pkg item
Wildcard/Grocery CG Pkg item
Wildcard/Grocery CG Pkg
$25

Starting bid

WCS Snapnack Hat with $25 GC, $50 Sobey GC, $25 Safeway GC

Value $115

Donated by:Wild Card Shack, Safeway, Sobeys Airdrie

1 Month Family Pass item
1 Month Family Pass item
1 Month Family Pass
$30

Starting bid

1 month Family Pass to Genesis Place Airdrie

Value $ 147

Donated by Genesis Place Airdrie

Indoor Basketball Hoop item
Indoor Basketball Hoop
$25

Starting bid

Indoor Basketball Hoop

Value $200

Donated by: Susan Lamb

Starbucks Spa Pkg item
Starbucks Spa Pkg item
Starbucks Spa Pkg
$40

Starting bid

Starbucks Set of Cups, 60 min Massage CG, Bottle of White *Must be 18 to bid

Value $200

Donated by Starbucks, Regan Namthip Massage and Spa Airdrie

Toolset item
Toolset item
Toolset
$50

Starting bid

100 Piece Mechanics Tool Set, $100 Original Joe GC, 1-750 ml Tequila *Must be 18 to bid

Value $235

Donated by Auto Value Airdrie, Original Joe Airdrie

Flames Hockey Tickets item
Flames Hockey Tickets item
Flames Hockey Tickets
$200

Starting bid

4 tickets to Calgary Flames vs Utah Mammoth

Valued $800

Donated by- DC Drilling Inc

Oil Bottles/GC item
Oil Bottles/GC item
Oil Bottles/GC
$15

Starting bid

2-200ml Oil/Vinegar Bottles to be filled with product of your choice, 2-$25 Ferraro GC’s

Value $80

Donated by On Tap Oil& Vinegar Airdrie, Ferraro Truly Italian Airdrie

Massage GC/Espresso Vodka item
Massage GC/Espresso Vodka item
Massage GC/Espresso Vodka
$30

Starting bid

60 min Massage GC with 750 ml Espresso Vodka * Must be 18 to bid

Value $140

Donated by Reuan Namthip Massage and Spa, Anonymous Donor

Wireless Ear Buds item
Wireless Ear Buds item
Wireless Ear Buds
$25

Starting bid

JBL-Vibe Beam/Perfect Fit & Jlab Go Air Pop ear buds

Value $135

Donated by: Canadian Tire Airdrie

Summer Camp Gift Box item
Summer Camp Gift Box item
Summer Camp Gift Box
$30

Starting bid

1 free week Summer Camp (2026) w/Apa Kids Slides, Sunglasses and Tshirt

Value $240

Donated by: APA Airdrie

Cream Gift Basket item
Cream Gift Basket item
Cream Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

Assorted basket with women’s essentials

Value $60

Donated by Cream Lingerie Airdrie

Pink Zebra Pkg item
Pink Zebra Pkg item
Pink Zebra Pkg
$30

Starting bid

Pink Zebra warming pot with assorted scents.

Value $65

Donated by:Sherri Byrtus

State & Main GC’s item
State & Main GC’s item
State & Main GC’s
$20

Starting bid

2-$50 GC

Value $100

Donated by: Stare & Main Airdrie

Coop/Wing n'It GC pkg item
Coop/Wing n'It GC pkg item
Coop/Wing n'It GC pkg
$20

Starting bid

2-$20 Wingnit GC’s, 1-$100 Coop GC

Value $140

Donated by:Wingnit and Sierra Springs Calgary Coop

SS Tumbler/GC item
SS Tumbler/GC item
SS Tumbler/GC
$40

Starting bid

Stainless Steel Tumbler with $100 Save On GC

Value $135

Donated by: Vinyl Creations-Cheryl Carlisle

Save On Coopers

Massage GC item
Massage GC item
Massage GC
$25

Starting bid

60 min Massage GC

Value $100

Donated by Infinity Massage and Wellness

GC/Plant Amp item
GC/Plant Amp item
GC/Plant Amp
$25

Starting bid

$50 GC and Plant Amp

Value $100

Donated by Flower Whisperers Airdrie

Frilly Lilly Gift Basket item
Frilly Lilly Gift Basket item
Frilly Lilly Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

Gift Basket with an assortment of Oils and Creams

Value $50

Donated by Filly Lilly

Your Local Ranch GC item
Your Local Ranch GC item
Your Local Ranch GC
$25

Starting bid

$100 GC for Meats, no cash value

Value $100

Donated by Your Local Ranch

Bone & Biscuit GC’s item
Bone & Biscuit GC’s item
Bone & Biscuit GC’s
$25

Starting bid

2- $50 GC

Value $100

Donated by:Bone and Biscuit Airdrie

Massage GC item
Massage GC item
Massage GC
$25

Starting bid

60 min massage GC

Value $100

Donated by: At Dawn Wellness Airdrie

Hair Lounge GC item
Hair Lounge GC item
Hair Lounge GC
$25

Starting bid

$100 GC for Services only, no cash value or product.

Value $100

Donated by: The Hair Lounge

Massage GC/Wine item
Massage GC/Wine item
Massage GC/Wine
$30

Starting bid

60 min massage CG 1 bottle of Red *Must be 18 to bid

Value $140

Donated by Reuan Namthip Massage and Spa, Anonymous Wine Donor

Hair Clipper Kit item
Hair Clipper Kit item
Hair Clipper Kit
$25

Starting bid

Conair Max Cut 35-piece corded hair clipper kit for men

Valie $75

Donated by Shoppers Drug Mart Airdrie

GC Bundle item
GC Bundle item
GC Bundle
$50

Starting bid

$100 Loblaws GC, $50 London Drugs GC, $50 Main Street BBQ

Value $200

Tupperware Pkg item
Tupperware Pkg item
Tupperware Pkg
$40

Starting bid

Miscellaneous Tupperware Pkg

Value $200

Donated by:Debbie Keeler

Gift Certificate with Candle item
Gift Certificate with Candle item
Gift Certificate with Candle
$25

Starting bid

$100 Gift Certficate 3 Wick BBW Frosted Forest scented candle

Value $125

Donated by: TL Red Salon

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