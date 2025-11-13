WH Croxford Grad Banquet 2026 Silent Auction #2

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Location will be provided to winning bidder.
Starting bid
2- 1.2L Yeti Tumbler, MAC Sport Camping Chair, 375 ml SC *Must be 18 to bid
Value:$255
Donated by: Even Par Golf, Home Hardware Airdrie
Starting bid
1-750 ml Red, 1- 1.5L White, small serving tray, 2 wine glasses and Lindor Chocolates *Must be 18 to bid
Value: $85
Donated by: McNamara Family
Starting bid
4-$25 GC
Value: $100
Donated by:Mr.Mikes Steakhouse Airdrie
Starting bid
1-10lb box pre made patties (36), 10 lbs Lean Ground Beef Gov’t inspected.
Value:$220
Donated by: Wiselka Farms, Karvonen Land and Cattle
Starting bid
Infiniti Pro Conair Meta’ e Meta’ Curl Set
Value:$140
Donated by:Shoppers Drug Mart Airdrie
Starting bid
3- $50 GC
Value $150
Donated by: Tires on the Run Airdrie
Starting bid
2-$40 AC Arcade GC’s
1-8” DQ Ice Cream Cake
Value $120
Donated by :Apple Creek Arcade, Dairy Queen
Starting bid
WCS Snapnack Hat with $25 GC, $50 Sobey GC, $25 Safeway GC
Value $115
Donated by:Wild Card Shack, Safeway, Sobeys Airdrie
Starting bid
1 month Family Pass to Genesis Place Airdrie
Value $ 147
Donated by Genesis Place Airdrie
Starting bid
Indoor Basketball Hoop
Value $200
Donated by: Susan Lamb
Starting bid
Starbucks Set of Cups, 60 min Massage CG, Bottle of White *Must be 18 to bid
Value $200
Donated by Starbucks, Regan Namthip Massage and Spa Airdrie
Starting bid
100 Piece Mechanics Tool Set, $100 Original Joe GC, 1-750 ml Tequila *Must be 18 to bid
Value $235
Donated by Auto Value Airdrie, Original Joe Airdrie
Starting bid
4 tickets to Calgary Flames vs Utah Mammoth
Valued $800
Donated by- DC Drilling Inc
Starting bid
2-200ml Oil/Vinegar Bottles to be filled with product of your choice, 2-$25 Ferraro GC’s
Value $80
Donated by On Tap Oil& Vinegar Airdrie, Ferraro Truly Italian Airdrie
Starting bid
60 min Massage GC with 750 ml Espresso Vodka * Must be 18 to bid
Value $140
Donated by Reuan Namthip Massage and Spa, Anonymous Donor
Starting bid
JBL-Vibe Beam/Perfect Fit & Jlab Go Air Pop ear buds
Value $135
Donated by: Canadian Tire Airdrie
Starting bid
1 free week Summer Camp (2026) w/Apa Kids Slides, Sunglasses and Tshirt
Value $240
Donated by: APA Airdrie
Starting bid
Assorted basket with women’s essentials
Value $60
Donated by Cream Lingerie Airdrie
Starting bid
Pink Zebra warming pot with assorted scents.
Value $65
Donated by:Sherri Byrtus
Starting bid
2-$50 GC
Value $100
Donated by: Stare & Main Airdrie
Starting bid
2-$20 Wingnit GC’s, 1-$100 Coop GC
Value $140
Donated by:Wingnit and Sierra Springs Calgary Coop
Starting bid
Stainless Steel Tumbler with $100 Save On GC
Value $135
Donated by: Vinyl Creations-Cheryl Carlisle
Save On Coopers
Starting bid
60 min Massage GC
Value $100
Donated by Infinity Massage and Wellness
Starting bid
$50 GC and Plant Amp
Value $100
Donated by Flower Whisperers Airdrie
Starting bid
Gift Basket with an assortment of Oils and Creams
Value $50
Donated by Filly Lilly
Starting bid
$100 GC for Meats, no cash value
Value $100
Donated by Your Local Ranch
Starting bid
2- $50 GC
Value $100
Donated by:Bone and Biscuit Airdrie
Starting bid
60 min massage GC
Value $100
Donated by: At Dawn Wellness Airdrie
Starting bid
$100 GC for Services only, no cash value or product.
Value $100
Donated by: The Hair Lounge
Starting bid
60 min massage CG 1 bottle of Red *Must be 18 to bid
Value $140
Donated by Reuan Namthip Massage and Spa, Anonymous Wine Donor
Starting bid
Conair Max Cut 35-piece corded hair clipper kit for men
Valie $75
Donated by Shoppers Drug Mart Airdrie
Starting bid
$100 Loblaws GC, $50 London Drugs GC, $50 Main Street BBQ
Value $200
Starting bid
Miscellaneous Tupperware Pkg
Value $200
Donated by:Debbie Keeler
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certficate 3 Wick BBW Frosted Forest scented candle
Value $125
Donated by: TL Red Salon
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