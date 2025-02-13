What is a Healthy Church Conference 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Join Mark Dever and Paul Martin for a lunch in Toronto. On November 24th at 1pm Location TBD
Join Mark Dever and like-minded pastors from Southern Ontario for an evening at Heritage College and Seminary On November 25th at 7pm
Join Mark Dever and like-minded pastors from Southern Ontario for a one day conference at Hespeler Baptist Church
This is for full-time students from Heritage College and Seminary, Toronto Baptist Seminary. Join Mark Dever and like-minded pastors from Southern Ontario for a one day conference at Hespeler Baptist Church
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!