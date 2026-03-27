What Were You Wearing Exhibit: The Untold Collection

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Starting bid
Created in real time during the Untold Collection, this original artwork by artist Andrea McLeod will come to life on stage throughout the evening. Known for emotionally driven work that captures movement, energy, and human connection, Andrea’s pieces are deeply expressive and entirely one of a kind. The winning bidder will take home, not only an original painting, but a piece of the night itself created before the audience during an unforgettable evening and support of survivors. Total Value: $2,500.
Starting bid
Enjoy an exclusive private shopping experience at mine and yours luxury resale with beverages and light bites include included. Browse a curated collection of luxury consignment pieces from brands, including, Hermes’, Chanel, Gucci, Prada, and a personalized after our shopping experience. As part of this partnership, 10% of the shop will be donated back to Aurora House by mine and yours. Total Value: $500
Starting bid
Capture your family’s story with a timeless fine art portrait experience from Artagé Portraits. This package includes a $3,000 gift certificate toward a custom 14" fine art family portrait session designed to create a meaningful keepsake you’ll treasure for years to come. A beautiful opportunity to celebrate connection, family, and the moments that matter most.
Total Value: $3,000
14" Portrait ($3,000.00)
https://www.artageportraits.com/
Starting bid
Turn your next date night, girls’ night, or unforgettable Toronto evening into a true VIP experience. This bundle includes an exclusive night out at El Mocambo with backstage access, a rock history tour, meet-and-greet opportunities, private bartender service, and VIP concert tickets for two. Arrive in style with Celebrity Limo gift cards and get event-ready with glam hair and makeup services from Mane Glam.
Total Value: $2,250
Ultimate Toronto Night Out:
El Mocambo VIP Experience (value $1,500)
Celebrity Limo Gift Cards (value $250)
Mane Glam Hair and Makeup Services Gift Card (value $500).
Starting bid
Celebrate your furry family member with a custom fine art pet portrait designed to last a lifetime. This premium package includes a beautifully crafted 10" portrait experience — perfect for honouring a beloved companion or gifting to the pet lover in your life. A meaningful keepsake with timeless charm and personality.
Total Value: $995.
10" Pet Portrait ($995)
https://www.artageportraits.com/
Starting bid
Capture a moment, milestone, or personal brand with a custom portrait photography experience from Ana Pascos Photography. This $1,500 gift certificate can be used toward a professional portrait session designed to create striking, timeless imagery with a polished artistic touch. Perfect for personal portraits, creative shoots, professional branding, or celebrating a meaningful chapter in life.
-Two certificates available - separate bids
-The certificates are non-transferable and may be redeemed only by the winning bidder.
-The successful bidder may redeem only one certificate (cannot purchase both).
Ana Pascos Portrait Arts Gift Certificate ($1,500.00)
Starting bid
Capture a moment, milestone, or personal brand with a custom portrait photography experience from Ana Pascos Photography. This $1,500 gift certificate can be used toward a professional portrait session designed to create striking, timeless imagery with a polished artistic touch. Perfect for personal portraits, creative shoots, professional branding, or celebrating a meaningful chapter in life.
-Two certificates available - separate bids
-The certificates are non-transferable and may be redeemed only by the winning bidder.
-The successful bidder may redeem only one certificate (cannot purchase both).
Ana Pascos Portrait Arts Gift Certificate ($1,500.00)
Starting bid
Treat yourself to something a little different with this elevated experience package featuring two private riding lessons from Toronto Equestrian — perfect for beginners or experienced riders alike. Complete the experience with a gift card to Common Sort, one of the city’s favourite curated vintage shops. A stylish and memorable package for anyone craving a unique escape from the everyday.
Total Value: $550.
Luxury Experience Package:
Toronto Equestrian Riding-2 Private Lessons ($500.00)
Common Sort Gift Card ($50.00)
Starting bid
Make family time a little easier — and a lot more fun — with this bundle packed with activities, local experiences, and support for busy parents. Enjoy soccer classes and a uniform from Little Kickers Toronto, a family outing to Downey's Farm, fresh local groceries from Fiesta Farms, and after all that - take advantage of babysitting support from Summerhill Babysitting. A thoughtful package for Toronto families looking to make the most of the season.
Total Value: $507.
Family Fun Day Bundle:
Toronto Little Kickers 4 Classes & Uniform ($200.00)
Downey's Farm Gift Card ($100.00)
Fiesta Farms Gift Card ($75.00)
Summerhill Babysitting ($132.00)
Starting bid
Explore, climb, and play your way through the city with this fun-filled Toronto adventure package. Experience the immersive worlds of Arcadia Earth with four admission tickets, challenge yourself with climbing passes for two at Basecamp Climbing, and tee off with a gift card to Tracer Golf. Perfect for couples, friends, or anyone looking to make the most of a day out in the city.
Total Value: $420.
Toronto Adventure Pack:
Arcadia Earth-4 Tickets ($120.00)
Basecamp Climbing Pass-2 Tickets ($100.00)
Tracer Golf Gift Cards ($200.00)
Starting bid
Take a moment to pour back into yourself with this thoughtful self-care package designed to help you feel refreshed, supported, and confident. Enjoy a professional beauty experience from Tori Rose Make Up alongside a counselling session with JMV Counselling focused on wellness, reflection, and personal growth. A meaningful reset for someone who deserves a little extra care.
Total Value: $400.
Self Care Reset Package:
Tori Rose Make Up ($250.00)
JMV Counselling Session ($150.00)
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone you love to a sweet surprise with the “Just Because” Basket from Purdys Chocolatier. Filled with delicious chocolates and gourmet treats, this indulgent package is perfect for celebrations, thank-yous, or simply brightening someone’s day. A classic gift basket guaranteed to satisfy any sweet tooth.
Total Value: $141.
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable night of live theatre with two tickets to Prophetess at Tarragon Theatre. This bold and imaginative production blends dark humour, love, language, and prophecy in a wildly original story inspired by Shakespeare’s History Plays. Written by one of Canada’s most exciting contemporary playwrights, Prophetess promises a thrilling and thought-provoking evening for theatre lovers and culture seekers alike.
Total Value: $144.
Tarragon Theatre Package-2 Tickets: Prophetess ($144.00)
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