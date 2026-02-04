Where Hope Takes Shape - Because hope is built one gift at a time.

Offered by
About this shop
Your gift provides art supplies for youth in live-in treatment, giving them a safe and creative way to express their emotions. Through art, young people build confidence, explore their identity, and develop healthy coping skills.
Your gift supports a resource library with books and materials for youth and families. These resources help build understanding, strengthen relationships, and support ongoing healing.
For youth in treatment, outings offer a chance to laugh, connect, and simply enjoy being together. These experiences help build confidence, friendships, and lasting social skills.
Your gift provides recreational equipment like basketballs, games, and activity supplies for youth in live-in treatment. These moments of play support physical health, reduce stress, and help build connection and confidence.
Your gift provides comfort kits filled with essential toiletries and personal care items for youth entering treatment. These kits help young people feel welcomed, cared for, and ready to begin their healing journey.
Your gift ensures youth can get to school, medical appointments, and essential services safely and on time. Reliable transportation provides stability, routine, and access to the care they need to thrive.
Zane provides comfort, companionship, and emotional support to youth throughout their treatment journey. Your gift helps ensure he can continue bringing calm, connection, and moments of joy every day.
Your gift provides immediate support to families facing urgent challenges and unexpected hardship. This fund helps ensure stability, care, and essential resources when they are needed most.
Your gift allows Pathstone to respond quickly to the most urgent needs of children, youth, and families. It ensures no one waits for care, resources, or support when they need it most.
When emotions run high, trained staff make all the difference. Your gift ensures youth are supported with care, stability, and understanding in every situation.
Your gift provides specialized suicide intervention training for Pathstone's care teams. This ensures youth are supported with skill, confidence, and compassion when they need it most.
Your gift supports equine-assisted therapy, where youth build trust, confidence, and emotional awareness.
Through connection with horses, they develop stronger self-regulation and a sense of calm.
Your gift supports healthy meals and hands-on cooking experiences for youth in live-in treatment. These moments build life skills, confidence, and a positive relationship with food.
Support accessible, same-day mental health services for children, youth, and families. These clinics provide early intervention and reduce the need for more intensive care.
Fueling research at Pathstone means investing in deeper understanding, so we can better support the children, youth, and families who rely on us every day. Through ongoing studies, data, and lived experiences, we’re constantly learning how to improve care, tailor programs, and respond to emerging mental health needs in our community.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!