Hosted by

Un et un font mille

About this event

Where Impact-Driven Professionals Meet

273 Rue Bernard O

Montréal, QC H2V 1T5, Canada

10$ donation
$10

All proceeds support Living death, a project that opens new pathways to accompany grief and transform how communities relate to death and loss.

25$ donation
$25

All proceeds support Living death, a project that opens new pathways to accompany grief and transform how communities relate to death and loss.

50$ donation
$50

All proceeds support Living death, a project that opens new pathways to accompany grief and transform how communities relate to death and loss.

80$ donation
$80

All proceeds support Living death, a project that opens new pathways to accompany grief and transform how communities relate to death and loss.

100$ donation
$100

All proceeds support Living death, a project that opens new pathways to accompany grief and transform how communities relate to death and loss.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!