Where Impact-Driven Professionals Meet

Hosted by
About this event
All proceeds support Living death, a project that opens new pathways to accompany grief and transform how communities relate to death and loss.
All proceeds support Living death, a project that opens new pathways to accompany grief and transform how communities relate to death and loss.
All proceeds support Living death, a project that opens new pathways to accompany grief and transform how communities relate to death and loss.
All proceeds support Living death, a project that opens new pathways to accompany grief and transform how communities relate to death and loss.
All proceeds support Living death, a project that opens new pathways to accompany grief and transform how communities relate to death and loss.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!