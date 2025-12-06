Whisker Ink Studio: Catnip Infused Abstract Art

Artist Bio – Bruce Wayne



Bruce Wayne is a larger-than-life gentleman—strikingly handsome, effortlessly sophisticated, and fully aware of the effect he has on the ladies of the studio. Though he carries himself with the quiet confidence of a cat who knows he was destined for greatness, he maintains an air of mystery, slipping between shadows with practiced ease. His artistic style mirrors his persona: brooding, theatrical, and charged with a certain nocturnal intensity. Through layered abstractions and dramatic contrasts, he explores duality, hidden selves, and the elegant chaos that unfolds when one lives both in the spotlight and just beyond it.