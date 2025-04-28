Whistler Independent Supported Housing Membership

Annual Membership
CA$25

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

This membership is valid for one year.
Friends of WISH Membership
CA$125

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Friends of WISH membership includes a $100 tax receipt.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing