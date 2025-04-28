Whistler Independent Supported Housing Society
Whistler Independent Supported Housing Membership
Annual Membership
CA$25
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
This membership is valid for one year.
This membership is valid for one year.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
select
Friends of WISH Membership
CA$125
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Friends of WISH membership includes a $100 tax receipt.
Friends of WISH membership includes a $100 tax receipt.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
select
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout