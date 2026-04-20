Whistler Triathlon Club

Offered by

Whistler Triathlon Club

About the memberships

Whistler Triathlon Club's Memberships

Annual Membership
$50

Valid until May 12, 2027

Membership is valid for one calendar year (January 1 to December 31), and comes with tons of perks!

 

Simply fill out our online application form, pay our annual $50 fee + Tri BC membership and start enjoying the benefits of a fun and inclusive community that will help you reach your goals.

Visitor / Drop-In
$10

Visiting Whistler or curious about our club? No problem, drop in to one of our sessions and get a feel for what we're all about. Please indicate what session you intend to join at payment.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!