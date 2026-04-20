Whistler Triathlon Club's Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until May 12, 2027
Membership is valid for one calendar year (January 1 to December 31), and comes with tons of perks!
Simply fill out our online application form, pay our annual $50 fee + Tri BC membership and start enjoying the benefits of a fun and inclusive community that will help you reach your goals.
Visiting Whistler or curious about our club? No problem, drop in to one of our sessions and get a feel for what we're all about. Please indicate what session you intend to join at payment.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!