Whonnock Elementary Pac

Hosted by

Whonnock Elementary Pac

About this event

Whonnock Elementary Bingo Night

27471 112 Ave

Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1P9, Canada

Couples Combo
$100

Enjoy the full night of Bingo Games.

5 Games (3 cards per game)

If you want more games add more separately $5 a sheet GOLDEN GAME ROUND SOLD Separately ($10)

PLUS 2 Charcuterie & 2 Dessert trays. DRINKS SOLD SEPERATLEY

Bingo Package
$30

Enjoy the full night of Bingo Games.

5 Games (3 cards per game)

If you want more games add more separately $5 a sheet GOLDEN GAME ROUND SOLD Separately ($10)



Extra Bingo Sheets (x1)
$5

single extra game sheet x 1

GOLDEN GAME ROUND
$10

Golden Game will be the last game of the night.

Winner wins $100

Dessert Tray
$15

Enjoy something sweet while you take in the fun!

Charcuterie Board
$20

Enjoy something savoury for your game play!

Add a donation for Whonnock Elementary Pac

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!