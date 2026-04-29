Whonnock Elementary Bingo Night

About this event
Enjoy the full night of Bingo Games.
5 Games (3 cards per game)
If you want more games add more separately $5 a sheet GOLDEN GAME ROUND SOLD Separately ($10)
PLUS 2 Charcuterie & 2 Dessert trays. DRINKS SOLD SEPERATLEY
Enjoy the full night of Bingo Games.
5 Games (3 cards per game)
If you want more games add more separately $5 a sheet GOLDEN GAME ROUND SOLD Separately ($10)
single extra game sheet x 1
Golden Game will be the last game of the night.
Winner wins $100
Enjoy something sweet while you take in the fun!
Enjoy something savoury for your game play!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!