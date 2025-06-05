Women's House Serving Bruce & Grey's Fall Gala Online Auction 2025

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Includes two weekend passes to Music in The Fields 2026 in Lucknow, ON. *Does NOT include camping*. Prize valued at $400.00. Generously donation by Lucknow Kinsmen, Lucknow ON. www.musicinthefields.ca
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Includes two event tickets to Dungannon Super Pull in Lucknow, Ontario, 2026. *Does NOT Include Camping* Prize valued at $110.00. Generously donated by Lucknow Kinsmen, Lucknow ON. www.dungannonsuperpullanddemo.ca
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Women's Ray-Ban Sunglasses (State Street 1292b1) Prize Valued at $262.00. Generously donated by Huron Shores Optometry, Kincardine ON. www.huronshoresoptometry.com
auctionV2.input.startingBid
The BEDGEAR Pillow Impulse 1.0 is a low-profile, dual-chamber pillow designed for stomach sleepers and small-to-medium body types, featuring a soft, conforming side with a REACT foam crown and a firmer side with a REACT foam blend. It incorporates a cool-to-the-touch Ver-Tex 6.0 for temperature regulation and Air-X ventilated panels for increased airflow, preventing heat buildup. The pillow includes a washable cover and a filter fabric to block allergens. Prize valued at $200.00. Generously donated by Sleepers Bed Gallery, Kincardine, ON
www.sleepersbedgallery.com
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Lac Boutique was born of a love of fashion and art. Located in the quaint town of Southampton, and inspired by the beauty of Lake Huron. At Lac Boutique, fashion is a way of life, and our goal is to offer lifestyle quality pieces that are timeless, on-trend, and suitable for all women. Prize Valued at $200.00. Generously donated by Lac Boutique, Southampton, ON
www.lacboutique.com
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Made with fresh-pressed apples right here in Ontario Apple Country. Real craft, real flavour. Basket includes 2x cider flight tastings, hat, t-shirt, 2x koozies, and 4 ciders in a bucket. Prize Valued at $120.00. Generously donated by Thornbury Craft Co. www.thornburycraft.com
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A scenic, boutique winery located in Grey County, Ontario, offering unique, cold-hardy grape varieties and a modern tasting room with views of Georgian Bay. Gift Basket includes Rose, Dark Red, Light White, 3 types of ciders, raspberry jalapeno jam, hot sauce, and bottle opener. Prize Valued at $118.00. Generously donated by Coffin Ridge Boutique Winery. www.coffinridge.ca
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Handcrafted luxurious chocolates with the finest ingredients, combining tradition, creativity, and a touch of nostalgia. Gift Basket includes chocolate covered jubes, box of assorted chocolates, chocolate sponge, chocolate liquorish, and chocolate pretzels. Prize valued at $80.00. Generously donated by Mill Creek Chocolates. www.millcreekchocolates.ca
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A not-for-profit professional summer theatre company dedicated to fostering young talent and producing and promoting excellent theatre that provokes, inspires and entertains the people of Bruce County. Prize valued at $70.00. Generously donated by Bruce County Playhouse. www.brucecountyplayhouse.com
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a beautiful flight over Bruce County with local experienced pilot, Bruce Schoettler. Prize valued at $200.00. Generously donated by Bruce Schoettler, Bruce Tours.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Re:Mind Wellness Boutique offers an intimate spa specializing in holistic facials using Eminence Organic Skin Care. With over five years of hands-on experience and training, their estheticians are here to pamper your skin and nourish your spirit. This prize includes a Facial, Reiki, and Eminence Products. Prize Valued at $287.00. Generously donated by Re:Mind Wellness, Southampton. www.remindwellness.ca
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This Sterling Silver, Cubic Zirconia Bangel Bracelet is generously donated by Canadian Federation of University Women of Kincardine. Prize valued at $250.00. www.cfuwkincardine.com
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This Stirling Silver Bracelet is generously donated by Canadian Federation of University Women of Kincardine. Prize valued at $100.00. www.cfuwkincardine.com
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This basket includes swag and glasses from Grey Matter Beer; Gift Certificates to Dairy Queen; Items and Gift Certificate to MicroAge Basics; Beenie and Lunch Bag from West Shore Clothing. Prize valued at $260.00. www.greymatterbeer.com www.microage.ca www.dairyqueen.com www.westshoreclothing.com
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This basket includes a blanket from Logan's; Facemask from Licit Garden; Olive Oil set from Southampton Olive Oil Company; Tote Bag from L&CO Clothing; Gift Certificate from Larkspur Books. Prize valued at$218.00 www.licitgarden.com www.southamptonoliveoilcompany.com www.lncofashion.com www.larkspurbooks.ca
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This Basket includes various sauces and cooking accessories from Cook's Cupboard; Broaches and accessories from Claimed Vintage; Ball Caps from Ralph's; Sweater and Gift Certificate from Mench's; Book and Notebook from S'More Books; Garden Decor from Cathy's Flowers 'N Treasures. Prize valued at $336.00 www.cookscupboard.ca www.etsy.com/shop/claimedvintage www.casualcorners.com
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Gift Basket includes two bottles of wine, candles with warmer, bath bombs, body spray, hand lotion, $100 worth of local Mildmay Gift Certificates. Generously donated by Harley's Pub & Perk, this prize is valued at $200.00 www.harleyspubandperk.com
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing