Women's House Serving Bruce & Grey's Fall Gala Online Auction 2025

Lac Boutique was born of a love of fashion and art. Located in the quaint town of Southampton, and inspired by the beauty of Lake Huron. At Lac Boutique, fashion is a way of life, and our goal is to offer lifestyle quality pieces that are timeless, on-trend, and suitable for all women. Prize Valued at $200.00. Generously donated by Lac Boutique, Southampton, ON

www.lacboutique.com