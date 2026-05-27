WIA Canada Summer Social – Montreal Edition

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
- 20 tickets to the WIA Summer Social 2026
- 30 tickets to the WIA Virtual Speed Mentorship Program - Fall
- Recognition across WIA social networks (LinkedIn, Newsletter, Website & Instagram)
- Centerpiece display at the Summer Social
- Thank you recognition on event welcome signage
- Virtual event banner placement
- Physical banner placement at the Summer Social
- 20 tickets to the WIA Summer Social 2026
- 30 tickets to the WIA Virtual Speed Mentorship Program - Fall
- Recognition across WIA social networks (LinkedIn, Newsletter, Website & Instagram)
- Centerpiece display at the Summer Social
- Thank you recognition on event welcome signage
- Virtual event banner placement
- Physical banner placement at the Summer Social