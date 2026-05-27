Women in Aerospace Canada

Hosted by

Women in Aerospace Canada

About this event

WIA Canada Summer Social – Montreal Edition

100 Rue Peel

Montréal, QC H3C, Canada

WIA Members Admission - Early Bird
$35
  • Ticket price includes GST + QST
  • Early bird ends at 12 June
  • Description:
    Exclusive early access for WIA members. (Employees of Bombardier, De Havilland and MDA are considered WIA members.)

✔ Exclusive discounted rate
✔ Priority registration access
✔ Limited spots available

WIA Members Admission
$45
  • Ticket price includes GST + QST
  • Early bird ends at 12 June
  • Description:
    Exclusive early access for WIA members. (Employees of Bombardier, De Havilland and MDA are considered WIA members.)

✔ Exclusive discounted rate
✔ Priority registration access
✔ Limited spots available

Non Members Admission - Early Bird
$55
  • Ticket price includes GST + QST
  • Early bird ends at 12 June
    Not a member yet? Become a WIA Canada member to access exclusive event pricing, networking opportunities, mentorship programs, and more.
Non Members Admission - Early Bird
$65
  • Ticket price includes GST + QST
  • Early bird ends at 12 June
    Not a member yet? Become a WIA Canada member to access exclusive event pricing, networking opportunities, mentorship programs, and more.
Sunshine Sponsor
$3,000

7 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • 20 tickets to the WIA Summer Social 2026
  • 30 tickets to the WIA Virtual Speed Mentorship Program - Fall
  • Recognition across WIA social networks (LinkedIn, Newsletter, Website & Instagram)
  • Centerpiece display at the Summer Social
  • Thank you recognition on event welcome signage
  • Virtual event banner placement
  • Physical banner placement at the Summer Social


Golden Hour Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • 10 tickets to the WIA Summer Social 2026
  • 20 tickets to the WIA Virtual Speed Mentorship Program - Fall
  • Recognition across WIA social networks (LinkedIn, Newsletter, Website & Instagram)
  • Centerpiece display at the Summer Social
  • Thank you recognition on event welcome signage
Summer Breeze Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • 5 tickets to the WIA Summer Social 2026
  • 10 tickets to the WIA Virtual Speed Mentorship Program, Fall
  • Recognition across WIA social networks (LinkedIn, Newsletter, Website & Instagram)
  • Centerpiece display at the Summer Social
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