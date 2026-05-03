Wild & Queer Weekend Summer Camp

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About this event
Join us for a beautiful weekend of community, connection, healing, and joy in a safe, affirming space created for LGBTQIA+ (19+) folks.
Your $150 registration fee includes:
* Round-trip transportation to and from camp
* All meals provided during camp
* Shared tent accommodation (participants will be paired in shared tents)
* Camp activities, games, and wellness programming
* Community building, storytelling, and connection in nature
* A safe space to simply be yourself, belong, and build chosen family ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜
Come as you are... leave with memories, friendships, and community. Enjoy a fully inclusive queer summer camp experience.
Spaces are limited. Register early to secure your spot.
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