United In Pride

Hosted by

United In Pride

About this event

Wild & Queer Weekend Summer Camp

General Admission
$150

Join us for a beautiful weekend of community, connection, healing, and joy in a safe, affirming space created for LGBTQIA+ (19+) folks.


Your $150 registration fee includes:

* Round-trip transportation to and from camp

* All meals provided during camp

* Shared tent accommodation (participants will be paired in shared tents)

* Camp activities, games, and wellness programming

* Community building, storytelling, and connection in nature

* A safe space to simply be yourself, belong, and build chosen family ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜


Come as you are... leave with memories, friendships, and community. Enjoy a fully inclusive queer summer camp experience.


Spaces are limited. Register early to secure your spot.

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