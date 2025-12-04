Wild Thing Tournament 2026 - Silent Auction

Hosted by

Gift Certificate item
Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

Gift Certificate from Cloud Nine Pajamas valued at $200.

The Comic Strip item
The Comic Strip
$25

Starting bid

8 Tickets to one performance at The Comic Strip valued at $280.00

Barney's Gift Set item
Barney's Gift Set
$15

Starting bid

Barney's 2 gift cards $50 each, 2 toques, 2 drink cozies valued at $150.

Ringette Stick item
Ringette Stick
$10

Starting bid

Athena ringette stick valued at $130.

Motorcycle Helmet item
Motorcycle Helmet
$15

Starting bid

PHX Adult size small Value of $150

2 Shiatsu Treatments & water bottle item
2 Shiatsu Treatments & water bottle
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Elevate Your Soul valued at $240.

Starbucks - 2 reusable cups & bag of Cafe Verona coffee item
Starbucks - 2 reusable cups & bag of Cafe Verona coffee
$10

Starting bid

Valued at $100

FXR Jacket item
FXR Jacket
$20

Starting bid

FXR Kids Jacket size 6 valued at $215

Supplement Gift Basket item
Supplement Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Gift Basket from Supplement King valued at $200

Bottle of Scotch item
Bottle of Scotch
$30

Starting bid

Compass Box Phenomenology blended malt scotch donated by CC Construction valued at $300.

Tattoo Removal item
Tattoo Removal
$100

Starting bid

Donated by Removary Tattoo Removal valued up to $4400.

Portable Speaker item
Portable Speaker
$30

Starting bid

Marley Get Together 3 portable audio speaker valued at $300.

Keurig item
Keurig
$10

Starting bid

K-Express Keurig Coffee Maker valued at $110.

Oilers vs St. Louis Blues item
Oilers vs St. Louis Blues
$30

Starting bid

January 18, 2026 - Section 234, seats 1&2 valued at $280

Popcorn Maker item
Popcorn Maker
$10

Starting bid

Popcorn Maker valued at $100

Skate Sharpening item
Skate Sharpening
$10

Starting bid

12 Skate Sharpenings at Evolution Sports in Leduc valued at $75.

2 Mystery Mini Sticks & Skate Sharpening item
2 Mystery Mini Sticks & Skate Sharpening
$15

Starting bid

2 Bauer SurpriseMystery Minis mini sticks and 12 skate sharpenings from Evolution Sports in Leduc valued at $165.

Oilers Tickets item
Oilers Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Oilers tickets January 29, 2026 Section 112, Row 3, Seats 1&2 valued at $500.

Instant Camera Set item
Instant Camera Set
$15

Starting bid

Fujifilm Instax Max 12 Camera and 2 Instax film refills valued at $150

Workout Voucher item
Workout Voucher
$20

Starting bid

Workout voucher from The Runaway Workout Club valued at $200.

Birdhouse Set item
Birdhouse Set
$15

Starting bid

Handmade birdhouse and crocheted towel valued at $150.

10 Class Pass item
10 Class Pass
$25

Starting bid

Pass for 10 classes at Cycle Bar valued at $250.

Tasting & Tour item
Tasting & Tour
$20

Starting bid

Tasting and Tour at Rig Hand Distillery valued at $200.

Slumber Party item
Slumber Party
$20

Starting bid

Slumber Party from Sweet Soirée Slumber Parties valued at $200.

Mel Thomas Camp item
Mel Thomas Camp
$40

Starting bid

One summer Performance Program registration valued at $400.

Rebel Girls - Gift Set item
Rebel Girls - Gift Set
$10

Starting bid

4 Books for the Rebel Girl: Dear Rebel: 125+ Women Share their Secrets for Taking on the World; Growing Up Powerful; Rebel Girls Champions: 25 tales of unstoppable athletes; Goodnight Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Inspiring Young Changemakers valued at $110.

10 Movie Passes item
10 Movie Passes
$20

Starting bid

10 Movie passes for Leduc Cinemas valued at $200.

Bose Headphones item
Bose Headphones
$40

Starting bid

Bose QuietComfort Headphones valued at $479

Accessory bag & Skate Sharpenings item
Accessory bag & Skate Sharpenings
$30

Starting bid

Accessory Bag and skate sharpenings from Pro Skate valued at $300

Oilers Tickets item
Oilers Tickets
$65

Starting bid

Oilers vs Capitals January 24, section 129 row 18 valued at $650.

Ringette Camp item
Ringette Camp
$40

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for Cutting Edge Ringette camp valued at $400.

Date Night item
Date Night
$20

Starting bid

Movie gift card, Subway gift card, restaurant gift card valued at $200.

Pet Boarding Package item
Pet Boarding Package
$20

Starting bid

Gift certificate for pet boarding at Cloud Nine Pet Boarding valued at $200.

