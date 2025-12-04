Wild Thing Tournament 2026 - Silent Auction

Hosted by
4330 Black Gold Dr, Leduc, AB T9E 3C3, Canada
Gift Certificate from Cloud Nine Pajamas valued at $200.
8 Tickets to one performance at The Comic Strip valued at $280.00
Barney's 2 gift cards $50 each, 2 toques, 2 drink cozies valued at $150.
Athena ringette stick valued at $130.
PHX Adult size small Value of $150
Donated by Elevate Your Soul valued at $240.
Valued at $100
FXR Kids Jacket size 6 valued at $215
FXR Kids Jacket size 6 valued at $215.
Gift Basket from Supplement King valued at $200
Compass Box Phenomenology blended malt scotch donated by CC Construction valued at $300.
Donated by Removary Tattoo Removal valued up to $4400.
Marley Get Together 3 portable audio speaker valued at $300.
K-Express Keurig Coffee Maker valued at $110.
January 18, 2026 - Section 234, seats 1&2 valued at $280
Popcorn Maker valued at $100
12 Skate Sharpenings at Evolution Sports in Leduc valued at $75.
2 Bauer SurpriseMystery Minis mini sticks and 12 skate sharpenings from Evolution Sports in Leduc valued at $165.
Oilers tickets January 29, 2026 Section 112, Row 3, Seats 1&2 valued at $500.
Fujifilm Instax Max 12 Camera and 2 Instax film refills valued at $150
Workout voucher from The Runaway Workout Club valued at $200.
Handmade birdhouse and crocheted towel valued at $150.
Pass for 10 classes at Cycle Bar valued at $250.
Pass for 10 classes at Cycle Bar valued at $250.
Tasting and Tour at Rig Hand Distillery valued at $200.
Slumber Party from Sweet Soirée Slumber Parties valued at $200.
One summer Performance Program registration valued at $400.
4 Books for the Rebel Girl: Dear Rebel: 125+ Women Share their Secrets for Taking on the World; Growing Up Powerful; Rebel Girls Champions: 25 tales of unstoppable athletes; Goodnight Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Inspiring Young Changemakers valued at $110.
10 Movie passes for Leduc Cinemas valued at $200.
Bose QuietComfort Headphones valued at $479
Accessory Bag and skate sharpenings from Pro Skate valued at $300
Oilers vs Capitals January 24, section 129 row 18 valued at $650.
Gift Certificate for Cutting Edge Ringette camp valued at $400.
Movie gift card, Subway gift card, restaurant gift card valued at $200.
Gift certificate for pet boarding at Cloud Nine Pet Boarding valued at $200.
