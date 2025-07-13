Little Mittens Animal Rescue Association

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Little Mittens Animal Rescue Association

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Wildlife Guardians

Fawn item
Fawn item
Fawn
$25

Graceful and gentle herbivores found throughout forests and fields. White-tailed deer are an iconic part of our natural landscapes.

Gosling item
Gosling item
Gosling
$10

Familiar and family-oriented waterfowl recognized by their strong bonds and seasonal migrations. Canada geese play an important role in wetland ecosystems.

Duckling item
Duckling item
Duckling
$10

Fluffy and fast-growing, mallard ducklings rely on wetland habitats for safety and food. These young birds need protection during their most vulnerable stage of life.

Red Squirrel item
Red Squirrel item
Red Squirrel
$15

Small, energetic forest dwellers known for their tufted ears and bushy tails. Red squirrels play an important role in seed dispersal and forest health.

Raccoon item
Raccoon item
Raccoon
$25

Curious, clever, and adaptable, raccoons thrive in forests and urban areas alike. Their intelligence and dexterous paws make them expert survivors.

Stripped Skunk item
Stripped Skunk item
Stripped Skunk
$25

Quiet and gentle by nature, striped skunks are nocturnal mammals best known for their bold black-and-white markings. They play an important role in ecosystems by controlling insect and rodent populations.

Pygmy Owl item
Pygmy Owl item
Pygmy Owl
$25

Small but mighty predators with striking yellow eyes and bold hunting behaviour. Pygmy owls help balance forest ecosystems.

Bald Eagle item
Bald Eagle item
Bald Eagle
$25

Powerful birds of prey and symbols of conservation success. Bald eagles rely on healthy waterways and tall trees to thrive.

Common Raven item
Common Raven item
Common Raven
$15

Highly intelligent and social birds known for their problem-solving skills and wide range of vocalizations. Ravens are vital scavengers in healthy ecosystems.

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