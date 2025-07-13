Wildlife Guardians

About this shop
Graceful and gentle herbivores found throughout forests and fields. White-tailed deer are an iconic part of our natural landscapes.
Familiar and family-oriented waterfowl recognized by their strong bonds and seasonal migrations. Canada geese play an important role in wetland ecosystems.
Fluffy and fast-growing, mallard ducklings rely on wetland habitats for safety and food. These young birds need protection during their most vulnerable stage of life.
Small, energetic forest dwellers known for their tufted ears and bushy tails. Red squirrels play an important role in seed dispersal and forest health.
Curious, clever, and adaptable, raccoons thrive in forests and urban areas alike. Their intelligence and dexterous paws make them expert survivors.
Quiet and gentle by nature, striped skunks are nocturnal mammals best known for their bold black-and-white markings. They play an important role in ecosystems by controlling insect and rodent populations.
Small but mighty predators with striking yellow eyes and bold hunting behaviour. Pygmy owls help balance forest ecosystems.
Powerful birds of prey and symbols of conservation success. Bald eagles rely on healthy waterways and tall trees to thrive.
Highly intelligent and social birds known for their problem-solving skills and wide range of vocalizations. Ravens are vital scavengers in healthy ecosystems.
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