École Wilfrid Walker Accessible Playground Fundraiser with Sticks & Doodles

The Santa Cam is officially in action! Perfect for keeping the little ones on their toes, this ornament ensures they know Santa’s always watching—checking that list twice. Need a little extra incentive for good behaviour? Just hang this up and watch the magic happen. Made in Regina, it’s a fun (and slightly mischievous) way to keep the holiday spirit in full swing. Perfect for parents who want to turn up the festive fun or grandparents who love seeing those wide-eyed “Santa’s watching” moments!