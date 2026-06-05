WILL Chats: Mental Well-Being

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About this event
Starting a new life and career in Canada can be both exciting and challenging. Many newcomers experience stress related to job searching, adjusting to a new workplace, cultural differences, rejection, or uncertainty about the future.
This session will explore mental well-being as an important part of overall health and introduce practical strategies, resources, and supports that can help newcomers navigate these challenges and thrive in their communities and workplaces.
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