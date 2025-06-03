William Burgess Community Night Auction

Value: $ 400 | Customized Training Program - Program comes with a 75 min in person (or virtual) consultation/assessment with Jess and then a 4 week training program to follow on your own based on your goals, equipment and schedule. | https://mightymom.ca/
The Teaching Space
Value: $150 | Gift certificate for 5 days of of Private Office Coworking 9am to 3pm | theteachingspace.ca
Value: $140 | A thoughtfully curated gift set for baby girls or moms-to-be, featuring everyday essentials that you’ll both love. Perfectly wrapped and ready for gifting! 2 x pairs of Condor cotton tights in pink & purple, size 2 (fits ages 1-2) = $50 value, 1 x handmade linen bow set of 3, set on alligator clips = $27 value, 1 x Grech & Co. round sunnies = $39, 1 x handmade daisy hair clip set = $12 value, 1 x mini daisy claw clip = $6, 1 x mini bunny clip set = $6
Value $267 | Eglinton & Brentcliffe Location | Must be first time user. | Our state of the art health and fitness club features 20,000 square feet of
facilities. It includes a dedicated training area with free weights, high performance
training, state of the art cardiovascular equipment and a fitness consultation. It also
includes GROUP X studio, Yoga, and Cycling Studio. The change rooms are each
equipped with a steam room, dry sauna, private showers, day use lockers, and also
includes amenities. The club makes available added services such as over-night lockers,
personal training and towel service. | https://www.purefitnesscanada.com/
Academy Clinics - $180 New Patient Assessment
Value $180 | Academy Foot & Orthotic Clinic - Chiropody Initial Assessment. Initial examination includes a complete biomechanical, neurological and orthopedic examination of your feet and gait, if applicable to your condition. | Expires May 15, 2026
Zebra Robotics - 1 Month of Robotics or Coding
Value: $210 | After School & Weekend Classes, Grade 1 to 12. Gift certificate is for one month of a coding or robotic course offered at Zebra Robotics Toronto Danforth. Includes 4 one-hour classes. New student registration only. Not valid with other promotions.
