William Burgess Holiday Auction 2025

Value: $460 | Donated by Brick Labs

• Good for 4 PA Day camps, Winter Camp Days or March Break Camp Days (to

Jun 2026) for children aged 5 and up at North York or East York locations

• Camp runs from 8:30am to 5pm.

• not redeemable for cash, no substitutions

• Camps can be booked from October 2025and are "as available".

• valid only as described above, expires July 1st, 2026