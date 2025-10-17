William Burgess Holiday Auction 2025

Hosted by
Value: $460 | Donated by Brick Labs
• Good for 4 PA Day camps, Winter Camp Days or March Break Camp Days (to
Jun 2026) for children aged 5 and up at North York or East York locations
• Camp runs from 8:30am to 5pm.
• not redeemable for cash, no substitutions
• Camps can be booked from October 2025and are "as available".
• valid only as described above, expires July 1st, 2026
Value: $138 | Donated by Everist Bundle Includes
Full-size Shampoo Concentrate and Deep Conditioning Concentrate Tubes (100ml / 3.4 fl oz each)
Full-size Body Wash Concentrate Tube(100ml / 3.4 fl oz each)
The Compostable Konjac Sponge
The Quick-Dry Hair Towel
3 Zero-Waste Tube Keys
50+ washes per tube (equivalent to a traditional 300ml/ 10.2fl oz water-filled shampoo or conditioner bottle).
Value: $200 | Donated by The Danforth Music Hall
Valid for 2 tickets to any show in the 2026 season, subject to approval and availability.
Value: $200 | Donated by East End United Regional Ministry
Perfect for you next Birthday Party or Sporting Event!
On behalf of East End United Regional Ministry, we are delighted to donate two consecutive hours of gymnasium
use at our Danforth Multi-Faith Commons location (310 Danforth Ave), valued at $200.
East End United Regional Ministry is a multi-faith hub where all are welcomed. Our gymnasium is a versatile space suitable for sports, community gatherings, and special events.
Value: $100 | Donated Bye: Riverdale Share Concert
It’s an afternoon of fun, music and community as we gather at The Danforth Music Hall for festive performances from a wide range of musical artists from the very well-known, to the up and coming, to the local school choir. It’s all backed by a full band complete with strings and horns. It’s a variety show of holiday fun like you have never seen before. It’s an all volunteer effort, from the musicians that donate their time and talent to the organizers that run the event. Local business step up to cover the cost of the show, and we raise money for organizations in the neighbourhood that support families and individuals in need.
Value: $90 | Donated by the ROM
This visit is valid for general admission including all special exhibitions on display.
Value $50 | Donated by Royal Cuts
Gift card for a men's or boy's haircut
Value $200 | Donated by Royal Cuts
$50 Gift card for a women's haircut plus gift basket!
Value: $240 | Donated by Jack of Sports
Applicable to Spring 2026 Session
Programs runs April, May, June
95% Success Rate for 4yrs +
Value: $360 | Donated by Jack of Sports
Valid Only for Summer 2026
Choose one week of:
Multisport
Variety
Learn to Bike
Science
Swim
3V3 Soccer
Art
Detective
Value: $100 | Donated by Costco
Value: $40
Value: $25
Value: $111
100% natural cotton carry all tote
Value: $20
Value: $50
Mima & Olly by Far Fetched
Value: $45
Value: $500
Sculpture by Daniel J Cline - Titled: Little Dancer
Certificate of Authenticity included.
Value: $20
Children's book by Andrew Larsen, Bells Larson and Tallulah Fontaine
Value: $50 | Donated by: Speedo
Value: $100 | Donated by: Speedo
Value: $12 | Donated by: Speedo
Value: $110 | Donated by: Speedo
Value: $70 | Donated by: Speedo
Starting bid
Value: $56
Value: $150 | Donated By: The Coal Mine Theater
Voucher is valid for two tickets to any performance of Eureka Day between Friday February 6th and Sunday February 22nd 2026.
Value: $140
Value: $68
Gloves Scarf and Hat, Size: 6-9 yrs
Value: $200
Value: $50
Value: $36
Value: $60
Value: $50 | Donated by: The Big Carrot
Value: $215 | Donated by Liane Doucet
2 hours of professional home organizing
Value $200-$250 | Donated by: Joy of Dance
Gift Certificate for 50% of discount off a one full term kids or teens dance class
Value: $29
Plus Plus - Neon 150pcs, Mega Pokemon - Pikachu, Stretch Koala
Value: $300 | Donated By: True North Sports
Valid for 2026 Winter Session only. All details regarding our winter clinics, including which sports are being offered, locations, and dates, can be found at link below
Value: $150 | Donated By: Toronto Sceptres
Voucher for two (2) tickets to a Toronto Sceptres home game at Coca-Cola Coliseum during the upcoming 2025/26 regular season
Value: $35 | Donated by: Stitcharmony
100% cotton Size 2-8 Adjustable to grow into, wash on cold, light dry and iron
Value: Priceless!
Value: Priceless!
Value: Priceless!
Value: Priceless!
Value: Priceless! Title: Hearts Full of Kindness
Value: Priceless! Title: 26 Letters And 26 Friends
Value: Priceless! (1 of 2)
Value: Priceless! (2 of 2)
Value: Priceless!
Value: Priceless!
Value: Priceless!
Value: Priceless!
Value: Priceless!
Value: Priceless!
Value: Priceless!
Value: Priceless! Title: The Reading Rainbow
Value: Priceless!
