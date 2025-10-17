Hosted by

William Burgess Elementary School Council

William Burgess Holiday Auction 2025

100 Torrens Ave, Toronto, ON M4J 2P6, Canada

Brick Labs $460 Voucher
$135

Value: $460 | Donated by Brick Labs

• Good for 4 PA Day camps, Winter Camp Days or March Break Camp Days (to

Jun 2026) for children aged 5 and up at North York or East York locations

• Camp runs from 8:30am to 5pm.

• not redeemable for cash, no substitutions

• Camps can be booked from October 2025and are "as available".

• valid only as described above, expires July 1st, 2026

Everist Hair & Skin Hydration Bundle
Everist Hair & Skin Hydration Bundle
$42

Value: $138 | Donated by Everist Bundle Includes
Full-size Shampoo Concentrate and Deep Conditioning Concentrate Tubes (100ml / 3.4 fl oz each) 

Full-size Body Wash Concentrate Tube(100ml / 3.4 fl oz each)  

The Compostable Konjac Sponge

The Quick-Dry Hair Towel

3 Zero-Waste Tube Keys

50+ washes per tube (equivalent to a traditional 300ml/ 10.2fl oz water-filled shampoo or conditioner bottle).

https://helloeverist.com/

The Danforth Music Hall - 2 Tickets to ANY show!
The Danforth Music Hall - 2 Tickets to ANY show!
$60

Value: $200 | Donated by The Danforth Music Hall

Valid for 2 tickets to any show in the 2026 season, subject to approval and availability.

2 Hour Gym Rental item
2 Hour Gym Rental
$60

Value: $200 | Donated by East End United Regional Ministry

Perfect for you next Birthday Party or Sporting Event!

On behalf of East End United Regional Ministry, we are delighted to donate two consecutive hours of gymnasium

use at our Danforth Multi-Faith Commons location (310 Danforth Ave), valued at $200.

East End United Regional Ministry is a multi-faith hub where all are welcomed. Our gymnasium is a versatile space suitable for sports, community gatherings, and special events.

https://www.eastendunited.ca/

Riverdale Share Concert - 4 tickets VIP reserved seating item
Riverdale Share Concert - 4 tickets VIP reserved seating
$30

Value: $100 | Donated Bye: Riverdale Share Concert

It’s an afternoon of fun, music and community as we gather at The Danforth Music Hall for festive performances from a wide range of musical artists from the very well-known, to the up and coming, to the local school choir. It’s all backed by a full band complete with strings and horns. It’s a variety show of holiday fun like you have never seen before. It’s an all volunteer effort, from the musicians that donate their time and talent to the organizers that run the event. Local business step up to cover the cost of the show, and we raise money for organizations in the neighbourhood that support families and individuals in need.

https://riverdaleshare.com/

ROM - 2 Adult Tickets (1 of 2) item
ROM - 2 Adult Tickets (1 of 2)
$27

Value: $90 | Donated by the ROM

This visit is valid for general admission including all special exhibitions on display.

ROM - 2 Adult Tickets (2 of 2) item
ROM - 2 Adult Tickets (2 of 2)
$27

Value: $90 | Donated by the ROM

This visit is valid for general admission including all special exhibitions on display.

Royal Cuts - $50 Gift Card (1 of 4) item
Royal Cuts - $50 Gift Card (1 of 4)
$25

Value $50 | Donated by Royal Cuts

Gift card for a men's or boy's haircut

https://www.royalcutsbarbershop.ca/

Royal Cuts - $50 Gift Card (2 of 4) item
Royal Cuts - $50 Gift Card (2 of 4)
$25

Value $50 | Donated by Royal Cuts

Gift card for a men's or boy's haircut

Royal Cuts - $50 Gift Card (3 of 4) item
Royal Cuts - $50 Gift Card (3 of 4)
$25

Value $50 | Donated by Royal Cuts

Gift card for a men's or boy's haircut

https://www.royalcutsbarbershop.ca/

Royal Cuts - $50 Gift Card (4 of 4) item
Royal Cuts - $50 Gift Card (4 of 4)
$25

Value $50 | Donated by Royal Cuts

Gift card for a men's or boy's haircut

https://www.royalcutsbarbershop.ca/

Royal Cuts - Women's Gift Basket item
Royal Cuts - Women's Gift Basket
$45

Value $200 | Donated by Royal Cuts

$50 Gift card for a women's haircut plus gift basket!

https://www.royalcutsbarbershop.ca/

Jack of Sports Learn to Bike item
Jack of Sports Learn to Bike
$80

Value: $240 | Donated by Jack of Sports

Applicable to Spring 2026 Session

Programs runs April, May, June

95% Success Rate for 4yrs +

Jack of Sports Summer Camp item
Jack of Sports Summer Camp
$120

Value: $360 | Donated by Jack of Sports

Valid Only for Summer 2026

Choose one week of:

Multisport

Variety

Learn to Bike

Science

Swim

3V3 Soccer

Art

Detective

Costco $100 Gift Card item
Costco $100 Gift Card
$50

Value: $100 | Donated by Costco

WindRiver Women's No Fly Zone Ruched Bucket Hat item
WindRiver Women's No Fly Zone Ruched Bucket Hat
$9

Value: $40

Small Hours - On The Go Cutlery Set item
Small Hours - On The Go Cutlery Set
$8

Value: $25

Complete Unity Yoga Tote item
Complete Unity Yoga Tote
$29

Value: $111

100% natural cotton carry all tote

Onam Black Floral Scarf item
Onam Black Floral Scarf
$4

Value: $20

Artisan Mixed Metal Necklace item
Artisan Mixed Metal Necklace
$12

Value: $50

Mima & Olly by Far Fetched

The Elf on the Shelf item
The Elf on the Shelf
$10

Value: $45

Soapstone Dancer Sculpture item
Soapstone Dancer Sculpture
$100

Value: $500

Sculpture by Daniel J Cline - Titled: Little Dancer

Certificate of Authenticity included.

Call Me Gray item
Call Me Gray
$7

Value: $20

Children's book by Andrew Larsen, Bells Larson and Tallulah Fontaine

Speedo Girls Color Block One Piece - Size 10 item
Speedo Girls Color Block One Piece - Size 10
$10

Value: $50 | Donated by: Speedo

Speedo Girls Strappy One Piece - Size 10 item
Speedo Girls Strappy One Piece - Size 10
$15

Value: $50 | Donated by: Speedo

Speedo Women's Endurance+ One Piece - Size 16 item
Speedo Women's Endurance+ One Piece - Size 16
$20

Value: $100 | Donated by: Speedo

Speedo Men's Swim Trunks - Size Medium item
Speedo Men's Swim Trunks - Size Medium
$20

Value: $65 | Donated by: Speedo

Speedo Boy's Solid Jammer Swim Short - Size 8 item
Speedo Boy's Solid Jammer Swim Short - Size 8
$8

Value: $12 | Donated by: Speedo

Women's Solid High Neck One Piece - Size Small item
Women's Solid High Neck One Piece - Size Small
$20

Value: $110 | Donated by: Speedo

Speedo Men's Jammer Royal Blue - Size 32 item
Speedo Men's Jammer Royal Blue - Size 32
$15

Value: $70 | Donated by: Speedo

Speedo Unisex Team Event Fleece Crew Neck - Size XXL item
Speedo Unisex Team Event Fleece Crew Neck - Size XXL
$12

Value: $65 | Donated by: Speedo

Zara Women's Brown Velvet Pants - Size Medium item
Zara Women's Brown Velvet Pants - Size Medium
$17

Value: $56

2 Tickets to Eureka Day item
2 Tickets to Eureka Day
$45

Value: $150 | Donated By: The Coal Mine Theater

Voucher is valid for two tickets to any performance of Eureka Day between Friday February 6th and Sunday February 22nd 2026.

https://www.coalminetheatre.com/eureka-day

Nike Women's ACG Fleece Sweatshirt - Size Medium item
Nike Women's ACG Fleece Sweatshirt - Size Medium
$30

Value: $140

Zara Girls Winter Set item
Zara Girls Winter Set
$15

Value: $68

Gloves Scarf and Hat, Size: 6-9 yrs

KangaROOS Women's Urbano Chunky Black Runners - Size 6 item
KangaROOS Women's Urbano Chunky Black Runners - Size 6
$40

Value: $200

Artisan Cards - Abstract 5 Pack item
Artisan Cards - Abstract 5 Pack
$15

Value: $50

Artisan Cards - Houses 3 Pack item
Artisan Cards - Houses 3 Pack
$9

Value: $36

Artisan Christmas Cards - 10 Pack item
Artisan Christmas Cards - 10 Pack
$15

Value: $60

The Big Carrot $50 Gift Card item
The Big Carrot $50 Gift Card
$25

Value: $50 | Donated by: The Big Carrot

Liane Doucet - Authenticity 101 item
Liane Doucet - Authenticity 101
$65

Value: $215 | Donated by Liane Doucet

2 hours of professional home organizing

Joy of Dance Kids or Teens Class Voucher item
Joy of Dance Kids or Teens Class Voucher
$45

Value $200-$250 | Donated by: Joy of Dance

Gift Certificate for 50% of discount off a one full term kids or teens dance class

https://www.joyofdance.ca/

Toy Bundle item
Toy Bundle
$9

Value: $29

Plus Plus - Neon 150pcs, Mega Pokemon - Pikachu, Stretch Koala

True North Sports Winter Clinic item
True North Sports Winter Clinic
$60

Value: $300 | Donated By: True North Sports

Valid for 2026 Winter Session only. All details regarding our winter clinics, including which sports are being offered, locations, and dates, can be found at link below

https://www.truenorthcamps.com/clinic/winter/schedule

Toronto Sceptres - 2 Tickets item
Toronto Sceptres - 2 Tickets
$45

Value: $150 | Donated By: Toronto Sceptres

Voucher for two (2) tickets to a Toronto Sceptres home game at Coca-Cola Coliseum during the upcoming 2025/26 regular season

Three Hierarchs Academy - 1 Week of Summer Camp item
Three Hierarchs Academy - 1 Week of Summer Camp
$60

Value: $300 | Donated By: The Three Hierarchs Academy

https://thethreehierarchsacademy.com/

Kids Snowman Apron item
Kids Snowman Apron
$11

Value: $35 | Donated by: Stitcharmony

100% cotton Size 2-8 Adjustable to grow into, wash on cold, light dry and iron

Room 101's Masterpiece! item
Room 101's Masterpiece!
$5

Value: Priceless!

Room 102's Masterpiece! item
Room 102's Masterpiece!
$5

Value: Priceless!

Room 103's Masterpiece! item
Room 103's Masterpiece!
$5

Value: Priceless!

Room 104's Masterpiece! item
Room 104's Masterpiece!
$5

Value: Priceless!

Room 105's Masterpiece! item
Room 105's Masterpiece!
$5

Value: Priceless! Title: Hearts Full of Kindness

Room 107's Masterpiece! item
Room 107's Masterpiece!
$5

Value: Priceless! Title: 26 Letters And 26 Friends

Room 108's Masterpiece! item
Room 108's Masterpiece!
$5

Value: Priceless! (1 of 2)

Room 108's Masterpiece! item
Room 108's Masterpiece!
$5

Value: Priceless! (2 of 2)

Room 201's Masterpiece! item
Room 201's Masterpiece!
$5

Value: Priceless!

Room 202's Masterpiece! item
Room 202's Masterpiece!
$5

Value: Priceless!

Room 203's Masterpiece! item
Room 203's Masterpiece!
$5

Value: Priceless!

Room 204's Masterpiece! item
Room 204's Masterpiece!
$5

Value: Priceless!

Room 205's Masterpiece! item
Room 205's Masterpiece!
$5

Value: Priceless!

Room 208's Masterpiece! item
Room 208's Masterpiece!
$5

Value: Priceless!

Room 209's Masterpiece! item
Room 209's Masterpiece!
$5

Value: Priceless!

Room 210's Masterpiece! item
Room 210's Masterpiece!
$5

Value: Priceless! Title: The Reading Rainbow

Room 211's Masterpiece! item
Room 211's Masterpiece!
$5

Value: Priceless!

