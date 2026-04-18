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Willowdale Christian School

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2026 Special Gifts Auction

B01 - Gift Basket: International Snacks item
B01 - Gift Basket: International Snacks
$40

Starting bid

Actual content value over $60. A variety of Middle Eastern, European, and Asian flavorful, crispy, creamy, sweet, and savory treats. A delicious journey through cultures in every bite.


Donated by:   WCS

B02 - Gift Basket: Movie Night item
B02 - Gift Basket: Movie Night
$35

Starting bid

Actual content value over $65. A basket filled with popcorn, candy, chocolate, gummy bears, soft drinks, and a $50 movie gift card—perfect for a cozy family movie at home or a fun night out at the theatre.


Donated by:   WCS

B03 - Gift Basket: BBQ Grillmaster Basket item
B03 - Gift Basket: BBQ Grillmaster Basket
$40

Starting bid

Actual content value over $85. Turn up the heat with this BBQ lover’s dream! This premium basket is packed with gourmet rubs, sauces and grilling accessories - a sizzling package with a wow factor made for summer entertaining. Contains:

• BBQ mittens                          • BBQ rub

• BBQ utensil set                     • Wooden serving board

• Tea towels                             • Mustard jar

• BBQ seasoning                     • Meat thermometer

• BBQ sauce


Donated by:   WCS

B04 - Gift Basket: SPA Sanctuary Escape item
B04 - Gift Basket: SPA Sanctuary Escape
$40

Starting bid

Actual content value over $65. Indulge in the ultimate self-care escape with this luxurious pampering basket filled with spa essentials, luxurious body care, and blissful essentials for the ultimate unwind. Contains:

• Crabtree & Evelyn Hand lotion set

• Sand & Fog Candle               • Spa Hairband

• Soap Bar                               • Bath Bomb Pack

• Shower Gel                           • Foam bath


Donated by:   WCS

B05 - Gift Basket: Death By Chocolate item
B05 - Gift Basket: Death By Chocolate
$30

Starting bid

Actual content value over $45. Overflowing with an assortment of luxury artisan chocolates and irresistible treats guaranteed to satisfy every sweet craving. Perfect for gifting — or keeping all to yourself!


Donated by:   WCS

B06 - Gift Basket: Chocolate Lovers Dream item
B06 - Gift Basket: Chocolate Lovers Dream
$30

Starting bid

Actual content value over $45. An irresistible collection of decadent chocolates, gourmet treats, and sweet indulgences crafted for the ultimate chocoholic.


Donated by:   WCS

B07 - Gift Basket: Monk Beer selection item
B07 - Gift Basket: Monk Beer selection
$30

Starting bid

Actual content value over $50. Authentic monk brewed ales from centuries-old abbeys, traditionally crafted to sustain long fasting periods with rich, nourishing character, offering a rare chance to experience some of the most revered beers in the world in one collection.


Donated by:   WCS

B08 -Gift Basket: Brews & Bites Bonanza 9 Can #1 item
B08 -Gift Basket: Brews & Bites Bonanza 9 Can #1
$30

Starting bid

Actual content value over $45. (9 cans of beer and snacks) Crack open the ultimate pairing! A crowd-pleasing collection of craft beers and savoury snacks made for game night, patio hangs, or the perfect night in. Cheers to a basket worth raising your paddle for!


Donated by:   WCS

B09 - Gift Basket: Brews & Bites Bonanza 9 can #2 item
B09 - Gift Basket: Brews & Bites Bonanza 9 can #2
$30

Starting bid

Actual content value over $45. (9 cans of beer and snacks) Crack open the ultimate pairing! A crowd-pleasing collection of craft beers and savoury snacks made for game night, patio hangs, or the perfect night in. Cheers to a basket worth raising your paddle for!


Donated by:   WCS

B10 - Gift Basket: Brews & Bites Bonanza 6 can item
B10 - Gift Basket: Brews & Bites Bonanza 6 can
$25

Starting bid

Actual content value over $35. (6 cans of beer and snacks) Crack open the ultimate pairing! A crowd-pleasing collection of craft beers and savoury snacks made for game night, patio hangs, or the perfect night in. Cheers to a basket worth raising your paddle for!


Donated by:   E.Miles

B11 - Gift Basket: Let Loose (Leaf) Tea Basket item
B11 - Gift Basket: Let Loose (Leaf) Tea Basket
$40

Starting bid

Actual content value over $60. Features David’s Tea famous Tea Tritan™ steeper that sits right on top of any standard mug. Watch the magic as the valve allows your tea to flow down through the specially designed filtration system! Whether it’s green tea or sleepy time tea, this basket has it all! BONUS discontinued happy kombucha tea included.


Donated by:   WCS

B12 - Gift Basket: Italian Dinner item
B12 - Gift Basket: Italian Dinner
$55

Starting bid

Actual content value over $90. Bring the taste of Italy home with this curated Italian Dinner Basket. Featuring authentic imported pasta, premium olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and gourmet risotto, this set creates a complete restaurant-quality meal experience. Perfect for a cozy night in or a thoughtful gift. All Products of Italy:

 • Whole Wheat Tagliatelle      • Egg Lasagna Sheets

 • Rigata Pasta                         • Risotto porcino

 • Monini Extra Olive Oil           • Paese Mio Balsamic Vinegar

 • Organic Green Olive Spread • Sun-dried tomatoes


Donated by:   WCS

B13 - Gift Basket: Italian Breakfast item
B13 - Gift Basket: Italian Breakfast
$55

Starting bid

Actual content value over $90. Start your morning the Italian way with this curated breakfast basket. Featuring authentic Italian coffee, artisanal biscuits, crispy focaccia sticks, and gourmet fruit spreads, this set delivers a cozy café-style experience at home.

 • Olive Crispy Focaccia Sticks       • Laurieri Frollini Biscuits

 • Grissini Rosmarino Breadsticks   • Balocco Biscuits

 • Callipo Tuna in Olive Oil               • Lavazza Ground Coffee

 • Fig & Blueberry & peach Spread


Donated by:   WCS

B14 - Gift Basket: Coffee Lovers item
B14 - Gift Basket: Coffee Lovers
$60

Starting bid

Actual content value over $100. Specialty coffee collection from Spero Coffee Roasters, drip bag coffee and a stove top espresso/mocha maker.


Donated by:   WCS

B15 - Gift Basket: Pan Asian Ramen Discovery Basket item
B15 - Gift Basket: Pan Asian Ramen Discovery Basket
$25

Starting bid

Actual content value over $40. Ramen gift basket featuring pack noodles and cup noodles from Japan, Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia and China. Handpicked by WCS parents for a fun and delicious tasting experience.


Donated by:   WCS

B16 - Gift Basket: Authentic Hong Kong Milk Tea with Snacks item
B16 - Gift Basket: Authentic Hong Kong Milk Tea with Snacks
$20

Starting bid

Actual content value over $35. Hong Kong Milk Tea Gift Basket featuring strong, smooth Hong Kong style tea made with Marathon tea blend of robust Ceylon and Assam black teas. Marathon tea is a well-known favorite in Toronto’s Hong Kong café scene. The tea can be paired with evaporated milk and condensed milk, plus Walker all butter cookies and egg rolls for an authentic café experience.


Donated by:   WCS

B17 - McDonaldland Socks Collector Set with McNugget Buddy item
B17 - McDonaldland Socks Collector Set with McNugget Buddy
$20

Starting bid

Actual content value over $35. McDonaldland Crew Socks and McNuggets Buddy featuring Hamburglar, Grimace, Birdie the Early Bird, Mayor McCheese, and Officer Big Mac, fun nostalgic socks set supporting Ronald McDonald House and offering a unique collectible for years to come.


Donated by:   WCS

B18 - Davina’s Swim House $150 Gift Card item
B18 - Davina’s Swim House $150 Gift Card
$90

Starting bid

Davina’s Swim House is a family-run swim school in Toronto that offers structured swimming lessons for babies, children, and adults. It focuses on building water safety, confidence, and swimming skills through small-group and private instruction in warm indoor pools across multiple GTA locations.


Donated by:   Davina’s Swim House

B19 - Willowdale School of Music $150 Gift Card item
B19 - Willowdale School of Music $150 Gift Card
$60

Starting bid

Inspire a lifelong love of music with $150 toward private lessons at Willowdale School of Music. The school is located very close to WCS.   Instructor led training across piano, violin, guitar, voice, and more, plus a free trial to begin building confidence, creativity, and real performance skills.


Donated by:   Willowdale School of Music

B20 - Lego #75348 Star Wars Mandalorian Fang Fighter vs. TIE item
B20 - Lego #75348 Star Wars Mandalorian Fang Fighter vs. TIE
$60

Starting bid

Currently selling for $160 on Amazon. 957 Pieces. Recreate epic Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 battles with buildable Mandalorian Fang Fighter and TIE Interceptor models. This set has already been retired by Lego so it is rare to find!


Donated by:   L. Yu

B21 - WCS Jackets - Stormtech Thermal Shell Jacket item
B21 - WCS Jackets - Stormtech Thermal Shell Jacket
$120

Starting bid

Own a premium quality jacket with WCS logo. Built to showcase your school spirit everywhere you go.


Donated by:   WCS

B22 - WCS Jacket - North End Shell - XXL Mens item
B22 - WCS Jacket - North End Shell - XXL Mens
$30

Starting bid

Own a premium quality jacket with WCS logo. Built to showcase your school spirit everywhere you go.


Donated by:   WCS

B23 - WCS Jacket - Lined Hoodie Mens Medium item
B23 - WCS Jacket - Lined Hoodie Mens Medium
$45

Starting bid

Own a premium quality jacket with WCS logo. Built to showcase your school spirit everywhere you go.


Donated by:   WCS

B24 - Woodland Santa Statue 3ft item
B24 - Woodland Santa Statue 3ft
$5

Starting bid

The Woodland Santa Statue is a festive cheerful centerpiece that brings cozy holiday charm to any space.


Donated by:   WCS

"B25 - Quercecchio Brunello Di Montalcino 2018 Tuscany D.O. item
"B25 - Quercecchio Brunello Di Montalcino 2018 Tuscany D.O.
$30

Starting bid

Rated one of the best Brunello wines in Canada (92/100 on Natalie MacLean), Quercecchio 2018 Brunello di Montalcino is produced from 100% Sangiovese and is savoury and concentrated on the palate with red cherry, plum, savoury herbs, spicy notes and a juicy, food-friendly finish. Aged in French and Slavonian oak barrels for three years, the wine spent an additional six months in bottle prior to its release. Tannins are rich. Pair with Bistecca Florentine and aged cheeses.

Brunello Di Montalcino food pairings: hard cheese, veal piccata, grilled steak, roast leg of lamb.


Donated by:   M. & B. Leung

B26 - 2 Full Rack of Smoked Ribs
$30

Starting bid

Two full racks of charcoal smoked Ontario pork back ribs prepared by a WCS parent pitmaster perfect for a family dinner or easy entertaining at home.


Donated by:   C. Ho

B27 - Cici's North York famous Hungarian Goulash 1.5lbs Beef
$30

Starting bid

Hungarian goulash prepared by a WCS parent using her secret recipe with 1.5 lbs of tender beef slow cooked in rich comforting flavours a potluck favorite everyone loves.


Donated by:   C. Ho

B28 - One-Hour massage
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a one-hour massage in the comfort of your own home with an experienced RMT. Full setup is included, from the massage table to clean sheets. Session customized to your needs.


Donated by:   M. & B. Leung

B29 - 15 Photo Cards With Envelopes item
B29 - 15 Photo Cards With Envelopes
$15

Starting bid

15 Photo Cards with Envelopes. Handcrafted by Mrs. Miles, each card made with care for thoughtful, personal connections.


Donated by:   D. Miles

B30 - 15 Handmade Birthday Cards item
B30 - 15 Handmade Birthday Cards
$15

Starting bid

15 Handmade Birthday Cards. Created by Mrs. Miles, each one a unique, heartfelt way to celebrate.


Donated by:   D. Miles

B31 - 15 Assorted Greeting Cards item
B31 - 15 Assorted Greeting Cards
$15

Starting bid

15 Assorted Greeting Cards. A lovingly made collection by Mrs. Miles for every occasion that matters.


Donated by:   D. Miles

B32 - 15 Handmade Christmas Cards item
B32 - 15 Handmade Christmas Cards
$15

Starting bid

15 Handmade Christmas Cards. Crafted by Mrs. Miles, bringing warmth and a personal touch to Christmas season.


Donated by:   D. Miles

B33 - Freshwater Pearl Necklace item
B33 - Freshwater Pearl Necklace
$25

Starting bid

Freshwater pearl necklace featuring a unique blend of baroque and seed pearls rare and one of a kind sourced from an island in Indonesia.


Donated by:   S. Tunggal

B34 - Martell Cognac VS in Handcrafted Box + Shot Glass Set item
B34 - Martell Cognac VS in Handcrafted Box + Shot Glass Set item
B34 - Martell Cognac VS in Handcrafted Box + Shot Glass Set
$60

Starting bid

Martell Cognac + shot glasses - Content value - $95. Martell VS Cognac presented in a handcrafted wooden box, complete with a Tic Tac Toe shot glass set. An elegant gift that pairs smooth character with interactive charm.


Donated by:   C. Ho

B35 - One Hour Personalized Nutrition Consultation
$90

Starting bid

With a Registered Dietitian - This session offers an adult participant practical, tailored guidance to support overall wellness and help reduce the risk of chronic diseases through nutrition. This service is not applicable for individuals under 18 years of age.

 

During the consultation, you will receive recommendations tailored to your lifestyle, dietary habits, and health goals.

 

 This service focuses on delivering credible, evidence-based nutrition advice and does not promote any specific supplement brands.


Donated by:   T. Wang

B36 - 1 pair of Sony Ear buds item
B36 - 1 pair of Sony Ear buds
$35

Starting bid

Current retails for $80. The Sony WF-C500 are compact true wireless earbuds offering balanced sound, up to 10 hours of battery life (20 with case), Bluetooth connectivity, and IPX4 water resistance for everyday use.


Donated by:   C. Ho

B37 - Gracious Healing Certificate #1 item
B37 - Gracious Healing Certificate #1
$30

Starting bid

Support a WCS parent owned local business near Bathurst and Sheppard with a gift certificate from Gracious Healing Therapy Inc for a full body light therapy session promoting healing pain relief and relaxation.


Donated by:   Gracious Healing Therapy Inc.

B38 - Gracious Healing Certificate #2 item
B38 - Gracious Healing Certificate #2
$30

Starting bid

Support a WCS parent owned local business near Bathurst and Sheppard with a gift certificate from Gracious Healing Therapy Inc for a full body light therapy session promoting healing pain relief and relaxation.


Donated by:   Gracious Healing Therapy Inc.

B39 - STIHL Yard Care Bundle – Blower & Trimmer Set item
B39 - STIHL Yard Care Bundle – Blower & Trimmer Set item
B39 - STIHL Yard Care Bundle – Blower & Trimmer Set
$220

Starting bid

Market Price $350+. STIHL Yard Care Bundle – Blower & Trimmer.  A compact, easy-to-use combo for everyday yard maintenance. The STIHL BGA 30 battery blower quickly clears leaves and debris, while the STIHL FSA 45 cordless grass trimmer handles edging and tight spots with ease.

Includes:

●     STIHL BGA 30 Battery Blower

●     STIHL FSA 45 Cordless Grass Trimmer

B40 - STIHL RE 80 Compact Electric Pressure Washer item
B40 - STIHL RE 80 Compact Electric Pressure Washer
$90

Starting bid

Market Price $150. STIHL RE 80 Compact Electric Pressure Washer. a lightweight compact unit delivering up to 1600 PSI with rotary and adjustable nozzles for efficient cleaning of decks driveways and outdoor surfaces with quiet low maintenance operation.


Donated by:   Thornhill Lawn Equipment Ltd

B41 - $100 The Keg Gift card item
B41 - $100 The Keg Gift card
$60

Starting bid

$100 Keg Gift Card. Ideal for family dinners or a relaxed date night, offering a premium dining experience with steaks, seafood, and a warm atmosphere suited for meaningful time together

B42 - VIVO Desktop Monitor Riser – Ergonomic Desk Stand item
B42 - VIVO Desktop Monitor Riser – Ergonomic Desk Stand
$40

Starting bid

Market Price over $200. Upgrade your workspace with this VIVO electric desk riser, a motorized sit-stand converter that lets you easily switch between sitting and standing at the push of a button. Designed for comfort and productivity, it raises your monitor, keyboard, and workspace smoothly to an ergonomic height.


Donated by:   B.Son

B43 - Dominion Big Box Edition item
B43 - Dominion Big Box Edition
$35

Starting bid

Experience one of the most acclaimed strategy card games with this *Dominion Big Box Edition*. This comprehensive set is perfect for both new players and seasoned fans, offering a rich and highly replayable deck-building experience.

The box includes the base game *Dominion* along with additional expansion content (varies by edition, often including *Intrigue*), giving players access to a wide variety of Kingdom cards, treasures, and victory conditions. Each game is different, with endless combinations that keep gameplay fresh and engaging.


Donated by:   B.Son

B44 - Red Wine: Apothic Dark -California item
B44 - Red Wine: Apothic Dark -California
$10

Starting bid

Apothic Dark is a bold, full-bodied red wine blend crafted by winemaker Debbie Juergenson for E. & J. Gallo. It is known for its intensely rich profile, integrating dark fruit flavours with luxurious, dessert-like undertones.


Donated by:   C.Ho

B45 - Raptors Jersey Youth XL Lowry Nike Blk/Rd Tag still on item
B45 - Raptors Jersey Youth XL Lowry Nike Blk/Rd Tag still on
$25

Starting bid

Authentic Nike Toronto Raptors jersey in black and red, featuring Kyle Lowry. Youth size XL, perfect for young fans or collectors.

Brand new with original tags still attached—never worn. Great for game days, gifts, or adding to a Raptors.


Donated by:   E. Santiago

B46 - Jays Guerrero Jr Jersey Adult M Tag still on item
B46 - Jays Guerrero Jr Jersey Adult M Tag still on
$70

Starting bid

Toronto Blue Jays Jersey – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Adult M) – New with Tags

Official Toronto Blue Jays jersey featuring Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Adult size Medium, in excellent condition with original tags still attached—never worn.

Perfect for game days, collectors, or any Jays fan.


Donated by:   E. Santiago

B47 - Kids Fun Double Sets: Books, Puzzles, Board Games item
B47 - Kids Fun Double Sets: Books, Puzzles, Board Games item
B47 - Kids Fun Double Sets: Books, Puzzles, Board Games
$20

Starting bid

Contains:

1 . Adventure bundle combining Usborne book and Jigsaw "Under the sea Maze", a large glow in the dark Great horned Owl Floor puzzle.

2. Entertainment pack with games and activities designed for family bonding with little ones. Included are: Ugly Dolls 8 games under one roof set, Paw Patrol activity kit. Additional puzzles and learning activities.

B48 - Kitchen & Wine Glasses set in Beige tote item
B48 - Kitchen & Wine Glasses set in Beige tote
$25

Starting bid

Practical and stylish entertaining set for busy parents who want simple, elevated hosting at home. Items included are:

  • 2 stemless luster wine glasses
  • Prodyne kitchen tools (cheese knives/spreaders set)-
  • Mikasa Crystal Divided Relish Serving Platter Plate Rc149/345
B49 - Royal Class Porcelain tea set & Crystal Serving Bowl item
B49 - Royal Class Porcelain tea set & Crystal Serving Bowl item
B49 - Royal Class Porcelain tea set & Crystal Serving Bowl
$10

Starting bid

Contains:

1 - Elegant keepsake tea set that blends function and display. Ideal for family gatherings or heirloom gifting. Items included: Decorative porcelain tray, two matching porcelain cups with floral design, satin-lined presentation box.

2 - Premium crystal centerpiece perfect for hosting, adding a refined touch to family meals and celebrations. Item included is a large cut crystal serving bowl.

B50 - Barbie Build Set & Techno Tiles. item
B50 - Barbie Build Set & Techno Tiles.
$20

Starting bid

Creative building kit that combines storytelling and hands-on play Items included are MEGA Barbie Building Sets and STEM construction kit - Techno Tiles - Super Building Set.

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