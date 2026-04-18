2026 Special Gifts Auction

With a Registered Dietitian - This session offers an adult participant practical, tailored guidance to support overall wellness and help reduce the risk of chronic diseases through nutrition. This service is not applicable for individuals under 18 years of age.

During the consultation, you will receive recommendations tailored to your lifestyle, dietary habits, and health goals.

This service focuses on delivering credible, evidence-based nutrition advice and does not promote any specific supplement brands.





Donated by: T. Wang