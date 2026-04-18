2026 Special Gifts Auction

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Starting bid
Actual content value over $60. A variety of Middle Eastern, European, and Asian flavorful, crispy, creamy, sweet, and savory treats. A delicious journey through cultures in every bite.
Donated by: WCS
Starting bid
Actual content value over $65. A basket filled with popcorn, candy, chocolate, gummy bears, soft drinks, and a $50 movie gift card—perfect for a cozy family movie at home or a fun night out at the theatre.
Donated by: WCS
Starting bid
Actual content value over $85. Turn up the heat with this BBQ lover’s dream! This premium basket is packed with gourmet rubs, sauces and grilling accessories - a sizzling package with a wow factor made for summer entertaining. Contains:
• BBQ mittens • BBQ rub
• BBQ utensil set • Wooden serving board
• Tea towels • Mustard jar
• BBQ seasoning • Meat thermometer
• BBQ sauce
Donated by: WCS
Starting bid
Actual content value over $65. Indulge in the ultimate self-care escape with this luxurious pampering basket filled with spa essentials, luxurious body care, and blissful essentials for the ultimate unwind. Contains:
• Crabtree & Evelyn Hand lotion set
• Sand & Fog Candle • Spa Hairband
• Soap Bar • Bath Bomb Pack
• Shower Gel • Foam bath
Donated by: WCS
Starting bid
Actual content value over $45. Overflowing with an assortment of luxury artisan chocolates and irresistible treats guaranteed to satisfy every sweet craving. Perfect for gifting — or keeping all to yourself!
Donated by: WCS
Starting bid
Actual content value over $45. An irresistible collection of decadent chocolates, gourmet treats, and sweet indulgences crafted for the ultimate chocoholic.
Donated by: WCS
Starting bid
Actual content value over $50. Authentic monk brewed ales from centuries-old abbeys, traditionally crafted to sustain long fasting periods with rich, nourishing character, offering a rare chance to experience some of the most revered beers in the world in one collection.
Donated by: WCS
Starting bid
Actual content value over $45. (9 cans of beer and snacks) Crack open the ultimate pairing! A crowd-pleasing collection of craft beers and savoury snacks made for game night, patio hangs, or the perfect night in. Cheers to a basket worth raising your paddle for!
Donated by: WCS
Starting bid
Actual content value over $45. (9 cans of beer and snacks) Crack open the ultimate pairing! A crowd-pleasing collection of craft beers and savoury snacks made for game night, patio hangs, or the perfect night in. Cheers to a basket worth raising your paddle for!
Donated by: WCS
Starting bid
Actual content value over $35. (6 cans of beer and snacks) Crack open the ultimate pairing! A crowd-pleasing collection of craft beers and savoury snacks made for game night, patio hangs, or the perfect night in. Cheers to a basket worth raising your paddle for!
Donated by: E.Miles
Starting bid
Actual content value over $60. Features David’s Tea famous Tea Tritan™ steeper that sits right on top of any standard mug. Watch the magic as the valve allows your tea to flow down through the specially designed filtration system! Whether it’s green tea or sleepy time tea, this basket has it all! BONUS discontinued happy kombucha tea included.
Donated by: WCS
Starting bid
Actual content value over $90. Bring the taste of Italy home with this curated Italian Dinner Basket. Featuring authentic imported pasta, premium olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and gourmet risotto, this set creates a complete restaurant-quality meal experience. Perfect for a cozy night in or a thoughtful gift. All Products of Italy:
• Whole Wheat Tagliatelle • Egg Lasagna Sheets
• Rigata Pasta • Risotto porcino
• Monini Extra Olive Oil • Paese Mio Balsamic Vinegar
• Organic Green Olive Spread • Sun-dried tomatoes
Donated by: WCS
Starting bid
Actual content value over $90. Start your morning the Italian way with this curated breakfast basket. Featuring authentic Italian coffee, artisanal biscuits, crispy focaccia sticks, and gourmet fruit spreads, this set delivers a cozy café-style experience at home.
• Olive Crispy Focaccia Sticks • Laurieri Frollini Biscuits
• Grissini Rosmarino Breadsticks • Balocco Biscuits
• Callipo Tuna in Olive Oil • Lavazza Ground Coffee
• Fig & Blueberry & peach Spread
Donated by: WCS
Starting bid
Actual content value over $100. Specialty coffee collection from Spero Coffee Roasters, drip bag coffee and a stove top espresso/mocha maker.
Donated by: WCS
Starting bid
Actual content value over $40. Ramen gift basket featuring pack noodles and cup noodles from Japan, Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia and China. Handpicked by WCS parents for a fun and delicious tasting experience.
Donated by: WCS
Starting bid
Actual content value over $35. Hong Kong Milk Tea Gift Basket featuring strong, smooth Hong Kong style tea made with Marathon tea blend of robust Ceylon and Assam black teas. Marathon tea is a well-known favorite in Toronto’s Hong Kong café scene. The tea can be paired with evaporated milk and condensed milk, plus Walker all butter cookies and egg rolls for an authentic café experience.
Donated by: WCS
Starting bid
Actual content value over $35. McDonaldland Crew Socks and McNuggets Buddy featuring Hamburglar, Grimace, Birdie the Early Bird, Mayor McCheese, and Officer Big Mac, fun nostalgic socks set supporting Ronald McDonald House and offering a unique collectible for years to come.
Donated by: WCS
Starting bid
Davina’s Swim House is a family-run swim school in Toronto that offers structured swimming lessons for babies, children, and adults. It focuses on building water safety, confidence, and swimming skills through small-group and private instruction in warm indoor pools across multiple GTA locations.
Donated by: Davina’s Swim House
Starting bid
Inspire a lifelong love of music with $150 toward private lessons at Willowdale School of Music. The school is located very close to WCS. Instructor led training across piano, violin, guitar, voice, and more, plus a free trial to begin building confidence, creativity, and real performance skills.
Donated by: Willowdale School of Music
Starting bid
Currently selling for $160 on Amazon. 957 Pieces. Recreate epic Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 battles with buildable Mandalorian Fang Fighter and TIE Interceptor models. This set has already been retired by Lego so it is rare to find!
Donated by: L. Yu
Starting bid
Own a premium quality jacket with WCS logo. Built to showcase your school spirit everywhere you go.
Donated by: WCS
Starting bid
Own a premium quality jacket with WCS logo. Built to showcase your school spirit everywhere you go.
Donated by: WCS
Starting bid
Own a premium quality jacket with WCS logo. Built to showcase your school spirit everywhere you go.
Donated by: WCS
Starting bid
The Woodland Santa Statue is a festive cheerful centerpiece that brings cozy holiday charm to any space.
Donated by: WCS
Starting bid
Rated one of the best Brunello wines in Canada (92/100 on Natalie MacLean), Quercecchio 2018 Brunello di Montalcino is produced from 100% Sangiovese and is savoury and concentrated on the palate with red cherry, plum, savoury herbs, spicy notes and a juicy, food-friendly finish. Aged in French and Slavonian oak barrels for three years, the wine spent an additional six months in bottle prior to its release. Tannins are rich. Pair with Bistecca Florentine and aged cheeses.
Brunello Di Montalcino food pairings: hard cheese, veal piccata, grilled steak, roast leg of lamb.
Donated by: M. & B. Leung
Starting bid
Two full racks of charcoal smoked Ontario pork back ribs prepared by a WCS parent pitmaster perfect for a family dinner or easy entertaining at home.
Donated by: C. Ho
Starting bid
Hungarian goulash prepared by a WCS parent using her secret recipe with 1.5 lbs of tender beef slow cooked in rich comforting flavours a potluck favorite everyone loves.
Donated by: C. Ho
Starting bid
Enjoy a one-hour massage in the comfort of your own home with an experienced RMT. Full setup is included, from the massage table to clean sheets. Session customized to your needs.
Donated by: M. & B. Leung
Starting bid
15 Photo Cards with Envelopes. Handcrafted by Mrs. Miles, each card made with care for thoughtful, personal connections.
Donated by: D. Miles
Starting bid
15 Handmade Birthday Cards. Created by Mrs. Miles, each one a unique, heartfelt way to celebrate.
Donated by: D. Miles
Starting bid
15 Assorted Greeting Cards. A lovingly made collection by Mrs. Miles for every occasion that matters.
Donated by: D. Miles
Starting bid
15 Handmade Christmas Cards. Crafted by Mrs. Miles, bringing warmth and a personal touch to Christmas season.
Donated by: D. Miles
Starting bid
Freshwater pearl necklace featuring a unique blend of baroque and seed pearls rare and one of a kind sourced from an island in Indonesia.
Donated by: S. Tunggal
Starting bid
Martell Cognac + shot glasses - Content value - $95. Martell VS Cognac presented in a handcrafted wooden box, complete with a Tic Tac Toe shot glass set. An elegant gift that pairs smooth character with interactive charm.
Donated by: C. Ho
Starting bid
With a Registered Dietitian - This session offers an adult participant practical, tailored guidance to support overall wellness and help reduce the risk of chronic diseases through nutrition. This service is not applicable for individuals under 18 years of age.
During the consultation, you will receive recommendations tailored to your lifestyle, dietary habits, and health goals.
This service focuses on delivering credible, evidence-based nutrition advice and does not promote any specific supplement brands.
Donated by: T. Wang
Starting bid
Current retails for $80. The Sony WF-C500 are compact true wireless earbuds offering balanced sound, up to 10 hours of battery life (20 with case), Bluetooth connectivity, and IPX4 water resistance for everyday use.
Donated by: C. Ho
Starting bid
Support a WCS parent owned local business near Bathurst and Sheppard with a gift certificate from Gracious Healing Therapy Inc for a full body light therapy session promoting healing pain relief and relaxation.
Donated by: Gracious Healing Therapy Inc.
Starting bid
Support a WCS parent owned local business near Bathurst and Sheppard with a gift certificate from Gracious Healing Therapy Inc for a full body light therapy session promoting healing pain relief and relaxation.
Donated by: Gracious Healing Therapy Inc.
Starting bid
Market Price $350+. STIHL Yard Care Bundle – Blower & Trimmer. A compact, easy-to-use combo for everyday yard maintenance. The STIHL BGA 30 battery blower quickly clears leaves and debris, while the STIHL FSA 45 cordless grass trimmer handles edging and tight spots with ease.
Includes:
● STIHL BGA 30 Battery Blower
● STIHL FSA 45 Cordless Grass Trimmer
Starting bid
Market Price $150. STIHL RE 80 Compact Electric Pressure Washer. a lightweight compact unit delivering up to 1600 PSI with rotary and adjustable nozzles for efficient cleaning of decks driveways and outdoor surfaces with quiet low maintenance operation.
Donated by: Thornhill Lawn Equipment Ltd
Starting bid
$100 Keg Gift Card. Ideal for family dinners or a relaxed date night, offering a premium dining experience with steaks, seafood, and a warm atmosphere suited for meaningful time together
Starting bid
Market Price over $200. Upgrade your workspace with this VIVO electric desk riser, a motorized sit-stand converter that lets you easily switch between sitting and standing at the push of a button. Designed for comfort and productivity, it raises your monitor, keyboard, and workspace smoothly to an ergonomic height.
Donated by: B.Son
Starting bid
Experience one of the most acclaimed strategy card games with this *Dominion Big Box Edition*. This comprehensive set is perfect for both new players and seasoned fans, offering a rich and highly replayable deck-building experience.
The box includes the base game *Dominion* along with additional expansion content (varies by edition, often including *Intrigue*), giving players access to a wide variety of Kingdom cards, treasures, and victory conditions. Each game is different, with endless combinations that keep gameplay fresh and engaging.
Donated by: B.Son
Starting bid
Apothic Dark is a bold, full-bodied red wine blend crafted by winemaker Debbie Juergenson for E. & J. Gallo. It is known for its intensely rich profile, integrating dark fruit flavours with luxurious, dessert-like undertones.
Donated by: C.Ho
Starting bid
Authentic Nike Toronto Raptors jersey in black and red, featuring Kyle Lowry. Youth size XL, perfect for young fans or collectors.
Brand new with original tags still attached—never worn. Great for game days, gifts, or adding to a Raptors.
Donated by: E. Santiago
Starting bid
Toronto Blue Jays Jersey – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Adult M) – New with Tags
Official Toronto Blue Jays jersey featuring Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Adult size Medium, in excellent condition with original tags still attached—never worn.
Perfect for game days, collectors, or any Jays fan.
Donated by: E. Santiago
Starting bid
Contains:
1 . Adventure bundle combining Usborne book and Jigsaw "Under the sea Maze", a large glow in the dark Great horned Owl Floor puzzle.
2. Entertainment pack with games and activities designed for family bonding with little ones. Included are: Ugly Dolls 8 games under one roof set, Paw Patrol activity kit. Additional puzzles and learning activities.
Starting bid
Practical and stylish entertaining set for busy parents who want simple, elevated hosting at home. Items included are:
Starting bid
Contains:
1 - Elegant keepsake tea set that blends function and display. Ideal for family gatherings or heirloom gifting. Items included: Decorative porcelain tray, two matching porcelain cups with floral design, satin-lined presentation box.
2 - Premium crystal centerpiece perfect for hosting, adding a refined touch to family meals and celebrations. Item included is a large cut crystal serving bowl.
Starting bid
Creative building kit that combines storytelling and hands-on play Items included are MEGA Barbie Building Sets and STEM construction kit - Techno Tiles - Super Building Set.
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