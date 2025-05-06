Wilma Hansen Drama Club's Silent Auction

Straight from the stage of our dazzling production Game of Tiaras, this is the actual crown worn by royalty in the kingdom of drama and delight! Handcrafted with sparkle, flair, and just the right amount of theatrical magic, this unique piece is more than a costume prop—it’s a piece of our school’s creative history. Perfect for collectors, costume lovers, or anyone ready to rule their realm with style. Bid now and take home a true crown jewel of the show!

