Wilma Hansen Drama Club's Silent Auction

Fire up the flavor with this sizzling gift basket from Big T’s BBQ, perfect for any grill enthusiast! Inside, you'll find a bold and tangy Big T’s BBQ sauce to elevate any backyard cookout, a stylish Big T’s T-shirt to show off their grill master pride, and a $50 gift card to Big T’s BBQ—so they can treat themselves to even more smoky goodness. Whether it’s for Father’s Day, a birthday, or just because, this gift brings the heat and the flavor straight from Big T’s pit to their plate!
Brighten Your Smile – 2-Hour Zoom Teeth Whitening Treatment
$50
Enjoy a noticeably whiter smile with a 2-hour Zoom Teeth Whitening treatment from Deer Valley Dental Care, valued at $299.00. This professional-grade whitening session is delivered virtually through Zoom and provides safe, effective results from the comfort of home.
Recipient must be at least 16 years old and have all outstanding dental care completed prior to the session.
A perfect gift for anyone looking to boost their confidence with a brighter, healthier smile.
Indulge & Shine: Luxury Hair Care Gift Basket
$40
Pamper yourself—or someone special—with the ultimate in hair care indulgence. This beautifully curated gift basket includes a selection of premium shampoos, conditioners, and styling products designed to nourish, hydrate, and bring out your hair’s natural brilliance. Featuring salon-quality brands, rich ingredients, and elegant packaging, it’s a spa-worthy experience right at home. Perfect for birthdays, self-care days, or anyone who deserves a little extra luxury.
Discover Your Sound with Cornerstone Café
$50
Give the gift of music with a gift card for four 30-minute music lessons at Cornerstone Café, your amazing local music store. Whether they're picking up an instrument for the first time or sharpening their skills, Cornerstone’s talented instructors provide a welcoming, inspiring space to learn and grow. Perfect for all ages and skill levels—because it’s never too late (or too early) to find your rhythm!
Ultimate Outdoor Cooler
$40
Keep your adventure cool with this sturdy, high-performance cooler, valued at $129.99. Built to handle everything from weekend camping trips to backyard BBQs, it’s designed for durability, long-lasting ice retention, and easy transport. Whether you're heading to the lake, the mountains, or just your backyard, this cooler is ready for all your chilling needs.
Proudly donated by the Leask family—thank you for keeping things cool!
Taste the Mediterranean – $25 OPA! Gift Card
$10
Enjoy the fresh, bold flavors of Greece with this $25 gift card to OPA! of Greece. From savory souvlaki to crisp salads and creamy tzatziki, it’s a delicious way to treat yourself to a healthy and satisfying meal. Perfect for lunch, dinner, or a quick bite on the go!
Relax & Rejuvenate – 60-Minute Massage
$50
Unwind with a 60-minute professional massage from the Holistic and Fertility Centre. Whether you're looking to ease tension, reduce stress, or simply treat yourself to a moment of peace, this restorative session is tailored to help you feel balanced and renewed.
A thoughtful gift for anyone in need of self-care and relaxation.
Throne - Life size
$40
Crafted with care by the talented members of our DRAMA Club, this one-of-a-kind throne is fit for royalty—or at least the most fabulous drama king or queen in your life! Built from a sturdy chair and transformed with cardboard, imagination, and flair, this majestic seat is perfect for photo ops, themed parties, or commanding your living room kingdom. Own a piece of student creativity and support the arts—because every castle needs a throne!
The Crown of Game of Tiaras
$15
Straight from the stage of our dazzling production Game of Tiaras, this is the actual crown worn by royalty in the kingdom of drama and delight! Handcrafted with sparkle, flair, and just the right amount of theatrical magic, this unique piece is more than a costume prop—it’s a piece of our school’s creative history. Perfect for collectors, costume lovers, or anyone ready to rule their realm with style. Bid now and take home a true crown jewel of the show!
