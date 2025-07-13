Win $1,000 Toward Your Fall Tuition

Hosted by
About this raffle
1 entry into the draw — no donation required.
We believe every student deserves a shot — no donation needed to enter. You’re in!
Thanks for donating! Includes 2 entries into the draw.
Your $5 helps fund young women in rural Ghana who are leading reading programs in communities where literacy is below 20%. Double the entries, double the impact.
Huge thanks! Includes 5 entries into the draw.
$10 supports girls leading change in the world’s most marginalized communities — and gives you 5 chances to win $1,000 for school.
Wow — this is real support. Includes 12 entries into the draw.
$20 helps scale community-run literacy programs across Northern Ghana, where girls are becoming leaders and role models. Your impact grows — and so do your odds of winning.
Our biggest thank-you! Includes 30 entries into the draw.
You're going all in — and so are the girls you're supporting. $40 funds high-impact, girl-led literacy efforts in regions most left behind. 30 chances to win and a powerful way to give back.
100% of your purchase goes to our mission!