Wine Survivor & Cheese Tasting Event

Enjoy an exclusive selection of imported cheeses paired with premium wines.
All proceeds support PMAST's Birdies for Kids Campaign, with up to 50% matching through the PGA Championship at Canyon Meadows—making your impact even greater!
Wine Survivor Draw
$40
Tickets are priced at $40 each, which includes a $20 buy-in and $20 for wine. In this unique format, the last five tickets drawn will win gift certificates based on a percentage of total ticket sales:
5th last ticket: 5% of ticket sales
4th last ticket: 10%
3rd last ticket: 15%
2nd last ticket: 25%
Last ticket drawn: 45%
Mulligans
$5
Mulligans Available! (Limit 2 Per Person). A Mulligan gives you an extra chance to win! If your Mulligan ticket is drawn, it goes back into the draw for another shot at the prize! Don't miss out on maximizing your chances!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!