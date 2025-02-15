Wine Survivor & Cheese Tasting Event

Tickets are priced at $40 each, which includes a $20 buy-in and $20 for wine. In this unique format, the last five tickets drawn will win gift certificates based on a percentage of total ticket sales: 5th last ticket: 5% of ticket sales 4th last ticket: 10% 3rd last ticket: 15% 2nd last ticket: 25% Last ticket drawn: 45%

Tickets are priced at $40 each, which includes a $20 buy-in and $20 for wine. In this unique format, the last five tickets drawn will win gift certificates based on a percentage of total ticket sales: 5th last ticket: 5% of ticket sales 4th last ticket: 10% 3rd last ticket: 15% 2nd last ticket: 25% Last ticket drawn: 45%

More details...