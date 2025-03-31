Rotary Club of Uxbridge

Hosted by

Rotary Club of Uxbridge

About this event

Wing and Pizza Night

291 Brock St W

Uxbridge, ON L9P 1G1, Canada

General Admission - 19+
$40
All you can eat pizza and wings and entertainment. Purchase 8 tickets and we will reserve a table for you. TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE. ONLINE SALES CLOSE AT 3:00 TODAY - WE WILL HAVE LIMITED TICKETS AT THE DOOR.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!