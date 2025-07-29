Wings for Limbs 5K Run to Rise

Adult (13+)
Includes race entry, commemorative long-sleeve t-shirt, wristband, and finisher medal.
💙 Your participation helps raise awareness and support amputees in need.
Child (6–12)
Includes race entry, commemorative long-sleeve t-shirt, wristband, and finisher medal.
👟 A fun way for kids to walk or run with purpose!
Little Wings (0–5)
Free registration.
Includes race participation with parent/guardian, no t-shirt or medal included.
We welcome our tiniest supporters to join the joy and energy of the day!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!