Winnipeg Game Jam 2025

This ticket grants you full access to the FESTIVAL and GAME JAM, where game enthusiasts, developers, and creators collaborate to innovate, experiment, and showcase their talent. What's Included: - Entry to all festival activities, including guest speakers, live concert, indie games, and more. - Participation in the 72-hour Game Jam, where you'll form teams, and create playable games from scratch. - Access to the final showcase, where you'll present your game and celebrate with fellow participants. Opportunities to connect with a thriving community of developers, artists, and gamers. THE FESTIVAL When: Thursday, February 20th | 4:30pm - 8:00pm Where: Red River College Polytech | Manitou A Bi Bii Daziigae (319 Elgin Ave) THE JAM When: Friday, February 21st - Sunday, February 23rd Where: Red River College Polytech | Manitou A Bi Bii Daziigae (319 Elgin Ave)
This ticket grants you full access to the GAME JAM(Remote), where game enthusiasts, developers, and creators collaborate to innovate, experiment, and showcase their talent. What's Included: - Participation in the 72-hour Game Jam, where you'll form teams, and create playable games from scratch. - Access to the final showcase, where you'll present your game and celebrate with fellow participants. - Opportunities to connect with a thriving community of developers, artists, and gamers. THE JAM When: Friday, February 21st - Sunday, February 23rd Where: Winnipeg Game Jam Discord
