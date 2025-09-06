Hosted by
About this event
New to game jams? The Festival is the opening night of Winnipeg Game Jam 2026 and a welcoming entry point for first-time attendees. Enjoy talks, game demos, and a chance to meet the community before the Game Jam begins.
The core of Winnipeg Game Jam 2026. Participants spend 72 hours creating a game from scratch in a supportive, self-directed environment. No experience is required, and matchmaking is available at the start of the event.
The Showcase is the closing event of Winnipeg Game Jam 2026, where teams and solo developers present what they created during the Game Jam. Open to everyone and a great way to see a wide range of games made in one weekend.
Want to help someone else attend Winnipeg Game Jam? Sponsor a Ticket helps cover admission for participants who need a free or discounted ticket. This option supports accessibility while helping keep the event sustainable for everyone.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!