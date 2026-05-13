Winnipeg Together (annual renewal option)

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About the memberships
Valid until May 18, 2027
Supports up to 40 households & their service providers to access coordinated wraparound care. Connects up to 400 Winnipeggers to care better together. Co-sponsors 1 Community Gathering open to all, celebrating care and healthy collaboration across Winnipeg
Your social investment generates:
~ $35,012 of relief on social systems
~ $18,527 in tangible neighbourly generosity (goods shared)
(annual impact, based on 12 months of partnership)
Valid until May 18, 2027
Supports up to 24 households & their service providers to access coordinated wraparound care. Connects up to 240 Winnipeggers to care better together. Sponsors 1 Network Meeting that connects diverse social service providers for greater collaboration.
Your social investment generates:
~ $21,007 of relief on social systems
~ $11,116 in tangible neighbourly generosity (goods shared)
(annual impact, based on 12 months of partnership)
Valid until May 18, 2027
Supports up to 10 households & their service providers to access coordinated wraparound care. Connects up to 100 Winnipeggers to care better together. Provides 25 hours of training by CareLabs that equips neighbours to respond well.
Your social investment generates:
~ $8,753 of relief on social systems
~ $4,632 in tangible neighbourly generosity (goods shared)
(annual impact, based on 12 months of partnership)
Valid until May 18, 2027
Supports up to 6 households & their service providers to access coordinated wraparound care. Connects up to 60 Winnipeggers to care better together. Provides 15 hours of training by CareLabs that equips neighbours to respond well.
Your social investment generates:
~ $5,252 of relief on social systems
~ $2,779 in tangible neighbourly generosity (goods shared)
(annual impact, based on 12 months of partnership)
Valid until May 18, 2027
Supports up to 2 households & their service providers to access coordinated wraparound care. Connects up to 20 Winnipeggers to care better together. Provides 5 hours of training by CareLabs that equips neighbours to respond well.
Your social investment generates:
~ $1,751 of relief on social systems
~ $926 in tangible neighbourly generosity (goods shared)
(annual impact, based on 12 months of partnership)
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