Winnipeg Together (annual renewal option)

Supports up to 10 households & their service providers to access coordinated wraparound care. Connects up to 100 Winnipeggers to care better together. Provides 25 hours of training by CareLabs that equips neighbours to respond well.

Your social investment generates:

~ $8,753 of relief on social systems

~ $4,632 in tangible neighbourly generosity (goods shared)

(annual impact, based on 12 months of partnership)