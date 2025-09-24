Winter 2025 Indoor High School League

Yearly club membership fee pays for player insurance and club administrative costs
Winter High School program starting Monday January 6. Remember this is indoors, in a high school gym, that has field turf, running shoes or turf shoes are recommended and an outdoor field hockey stick, shin guards and a mouth guard are required.
