Winter 2026 Walking and Running Programs!

Mondays & Wednesdays 6pm - 7pm
All paces are welcome - no one is left behind.
If cost is a barrier, please email us BEFORE completing registration at [email protected] and accommodations will be made to ensure participation is possible.
If our Evening walking program is full, please add your name to our waitlist and we will contact you once a space becomes available.
For questions, please feel free to contact Sadie-Jane Hickson at [email protected]
For those who are new to running or are looking to start off with shorter run-walk intervals (1:1). All paces are welcome - no one is left behind.
Mondays & Wednesday 6pm - 7pm
For those who have previous running experience and/or are looking to start off with longer run-walk intervals (2:1) that will progress throughout the program. All paces are welcome - no one is left behind.
Tuesdays & Thursdays 10am - 11am
All paces are welcome - no one is left behind.
Tuesdays & Thursdays 10am - 11am
For those who are new to running or are looking to start off with shorter run-walk intervals (1:1) that will progress throughout the program. All paces are welcome - no one is left behind.
Tuesdays & Thursdays 10am - 11am
For those who have previous running experience and/or are looking to start off with longer run-walk intervals (3:1). All paces are welcome - no one is left behind.
If you are interested in joining two of our programs (walk/walk, walk/run, run/run), please use this ticket! You will be prompted on the next page to indicate what two programs you would like to attend.
Please note, this is not for individuals registering two participants. Thanks!
