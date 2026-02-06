Engineering and Computer Science Association of Concordia

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Engineering and Computer Science Association of Concordia

About this event

Winter 2026 - Iron Ring Ceremony

777 Blvd Robert-Bourassa

Montréal, QC H3C 3Z7, Canada

Mentor Ceremony (MIAE BCEE)
$20

This ticket allows mentors to attend the ceremony and participate in presenting the Iron Ring to their designated student. Mentors must meet the eligibility requirements to act as a Ring Presenter.
More information about eligibility can be found at the https://ironring.ca/home-en/. If the mentor is found non-eligible on the day of, they will NOT be granted access and no refund will be issued. Mentors MUST have their ring on on the day of the event.

Mentor Ceremony (CSSE ECE)
$20

This ticket allows mentors to attend the ceremony and participate in presenting the Iron Ring to their designated student. Mentors must meet the eligibility requirements to act as a Ring Presenter.
More information about eligibility can be found at the https://ironring.ca/home-en/. If the mentor is found non-eligible on the day of, they will NOT be granted access and no refund will be issued. Mentors MUST have their ring on on the day of the event.

EMERGENCY GUEST (DO NOT PURCHASE)
$40

DO NOT PURCHASE (NO REFUND)
NO REFUND WILL BE GIVEN AND TICKET WILL NOT BE SCANNABLE UNLESS AUTHORIZED BY VP ACADEMIC

EMERGENCY STUDENT (DO NOT PURCHASE)
$65

DO NOT PURCHASE (NO REFUND)
NO REFUND WILL BE GIVEN AND TICKET WILL NOT BE SCANNABLE UNLESS AUTHORIZED BY VP ACADEMIC

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