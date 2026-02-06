Winter 2026 - Iron Ring Ceremony

This ticket allows mentors to attend the ceremony and participate in presenting the Iron Ring to their designated student. Mentors must meet the eligibility requirements to act as a Ring Presenter.

More information about eligibility can be found at the https://ironring.ca/home-en/. If the mentor is found non-eligible on the day of, they will NOT be granted access and no refund will be issued. Mentors MUST have their ring on on the day of the event.