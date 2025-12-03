Winter Circus Classes (January 5 to March 11 2026)

Open Gym is self-guided training time, for anyone (age 16+) enrolled in classes with us, or professionals. It is a NO TEACHING scenario.





This is a great time to practice skills learned in class, get in some extra conditioning, or stretching.





You are welcome to use our aerial and juggling equipment.





Occasionally we will host special workshops in this time slot.





$10/ session x 5 session class card= $50 + 13% HST $6.50= $56.50