Winter Season 2026 - Tigres Vancouver Soccer Academy

New Player: U9-U13 Teams & Uniform
$375

$275 CAD U9-U13s Team + $100 Uniform Fees*


Uniform orders close on December 10th. Orders placed after the deadline will be priced differently. Custom-made items, no refunds or exchanges. New registrations only.

Current Player: U9-U13 Teams
$275

$275 CAD U9-U13s Team. Current players that already have their uniforms.

Extra Tigres Uniform Order item
Extra Tigres Uniform Order
$100

* Uniform orders close on December 10th. Orders placed after the deadline will be priced differently. Custom-made items, no refunds or exchanges.

-Two jerseys (home yellow and away blue)
-One yellow shorts
-One pair of blue socks

Parent Jersey
$45

* Uniform orders close on December 10th. Orders placed after the deadline will be priced differently. Custom-made items, no refunds or exchanges.

Adult jersey for parents. Customized with your children name and number.

