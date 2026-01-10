UpTown Waterloo Scottish Country Dance

UpTown Waterloo Scottish Country Dance

Winter Session 2026

33 Allen St E

Waterloo, ON N2J 1J1, Canada

Full Session (10 classes)
$80

Enjoy 10 classes of Scottish Country Dance, running from 16 January 2026 to 27 March 2026 (no class on 6 March).

5-class Pass
$50

Can’t commit to the full session? Join us for 5 classes and come when you can! (Valid only during the Winter Session.)

First Timer
$10

Never tried Scottish Country Dance before? Discover the fun and give it a go at a special low introductory rate!

Drop-in
$15

Drop-in rate: feel free to join us whenever you can!

