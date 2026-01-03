Ottawa Historical Fencing Society

Hosted by

Ottawa Historical Fencing Society

About this event

Winter / Spring 2026 Open Training Session

6 Epworth Ave

Ottawa, ON K2G 2L5, Canada

Full Round Jan 8th - June 25th
$485

Purchase the full round from Jan 8th to June 25th!

3 Months Jan 8th - March 25th
$275

For flexibility you can pay for 3 months

3 Months April 2nd - June 25th
$275

For flexibility you can pay for 3 months

Per-Night Base
$30

Our base price per night to cover rental.

Per-Night Generous
$35

Feeling generous you can select the per-night generous price.

Per-Night Accessible
$25

We offer Accessible pricing for students and people on a limited income.

Mask & Feder Rental
$5

Purchase if you're an OHFS student who needs a mask and feder to train (not spar)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!