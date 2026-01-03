Winter / Spring 2026 Open Training Session

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About this event
Purchase the full round from Jan 8th to June 25th!
For flexibility you can pay for 3 months
For flexibility you can pay for 3 months
Our base price per night to cover rental.
Feeling generous you can select the per-night generous price.
We offer Accessible pricing for students and people on a limited income.
Purchase if you're an OHFS student who needs a mask and feder to train (not spar)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!