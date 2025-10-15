Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Plains, Inc.

Hosted by

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Plains, Inc.

About this event

Winter Wonderland 2025

15 Tupper St S

Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 1W7, Canada

General Admission Under 5 -Free
Free

Trinity United Church 15 Tupper St. S. Portage la Prairie

Nov. 28 6:30-9:30 pm

Nov. 29 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Nov. 30 1:00 - 4:00 pm

This ticket is good for 1 admission for 1 time only.

No re-entry.

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities including entertainment.


Not included is: refreshments & raffle tickets

General Admission 5-12 years of age
$5

Trinity United Church 15 Tupper St. S. Portage la Prairie

Nov. 28 6:30-9:30 pm

Nov. 29 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Nov. 30 1:00 - 4:00 pm

This ticket is good for 1 admission for 1 time only.

No re-entry.

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities including entertainment.


Not included is: refreshments & raffle tickets

General Admission13+
$15

Trinity United Church 15 Tupper St. S. Portage la Prairie.

Nov. 28 6:30-9:30 pm

Nov. 29 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Nov. 30 1:00 - 4:00 pm

This ticket is good for 1 admission for 1 time only.

No re-entry.

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities including entertainment.


Not included is: refreshments & raffle tickets

Coffee House (Adult only)
$15

Trinity United Church, 15 Tupper St. S, Portage la Prairie.

Nov. 29, 6:30-9:30 pm

This ticket is good for 1 admission to the Coffee House includes Winter Wonderland.

No re-entry.


Not included is: refreshments & raffle tickets

Add a donation for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Plains, Inc.

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