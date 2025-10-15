Winter Wonderland 2025

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Trinity United Church 15 Tupper St. S. Portage la Prairie
Nov. 28 6:30-9:30 pm
Nov. 29 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nov. 30 1:00 - 4:00 pm
This ticket is good for 1 admission for 1 time only.
No re-entry.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities including entertainment.
Not included is: refreshments & raffle tickets
Trinity United Church 15 Tupper St. S. Portage la Prairie
Nov. 28 6:30-9:30 pm
Nov. 29 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nov. 30 1:00 - 4:00 pm
This ticket is good for 1 admission for 1 time only.
No re-entry.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities including entertainment.
Not included is: refreshments & raffle tickets
Trinity United Church 15 Tupper St. S. Portage la Prairie.
Nov. 28 6:30-9:30 pm
Nov. 29 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nov. 30 1:00 - 4:00 pm
This ticket is good for 1 admission for 1 time only.
No re-entry.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities including entertainment.
Not included is: refreshments & raffle tickets
Trinity United Church, 15 Tupper St. S, Portage la Prairie.
Nov. 29, 6:30-9:30 pm
This ticket is good for 1 admission to the Coffee House includes Winter Wonderland.
No re-entry.
Not included is: refreshments & raffle tickets
$
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