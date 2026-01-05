Gish Parents Associaton

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Gish Parents Associaton

About this raffle

Winter Wonderland Raffle 2026

2-night Canmore mountain-view stay!
$5

Relax in a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom suite with stunning mountain views at the Solara Resort & Spa in beautiful Canmore. Value:$1,200

Go Oilers Go!
$5

2 Tickers to Ottawa Senators vs Edmonton Oilers Game on March 3/26 Section 107. Row 23. Club Access Included.Value:$600

Family Movie Night
$2

Enjoy a fun-filled Cineplex movie night with 2 adult & 3 child tickets, popcorn, and treats Value: $105

HIS - Tech & Tunes Bundle
$2

Fire HD8 Tablet + Black Earbuds for streaming and on-the-go fun! Value: $220

HERS - Tech & Tunes Bundle
$2

Fire HD8 Tablet + Pink Earbuds for streaming and on-the-go fun! Value: $220

Luxury Glass Facial #1
$2

Oxygen Glass Facial from Cosmetic Medical Clinic: exfoliate, oxygenate & nourish for radiant, youthful skin. Value: $200

Luxury Glass Facial #2
$2

Oxygen Glass Facial from Cosmetic Medical Clinic: exfoliate, oxygenate & nourish for radiant, youthful skin. Value: $200

Luxury Cosmetics Gift Basket
$2

Pamper yourself with skincare, fragrances, and cosmetics from Shopper’s Drug Mart. Value: $250

Spring Break Camp at IDEA LAB!
$2

A Fun STEAM based full-time week camp durning Spring Break for your child to enjoy! Value: $380

Scoop. Roll & Enjoy Ice Cream!
$2

Gift Card to Scoop & Roll for Delicious rolled ice cream—yours to enjoy! Value: $50

Step Ahead: Custom Othotics
$2

Personalized foot assessment with custom orthotics for comfort and support. Value: $500

Iconic Ray-Ban Sunglasses
$2

Timeless Ray-Bans with everything you need to keep them sparkling. Value: $250.

Shine Bright: 14K Gold Diamond Earrings
$2

Handmade 14K gold studs with sparkling lab diamonds—everyday elegance in a timeless pair. Value: $330

Ageless skin, endless confidence!
$2

7 full-size Vivier products to nourish, rejuvenate, and reveal youthful, radiant skin. Value: $585

$200 Save On Meat Halal Gift Card
$2

Stock up on fresh, high-quality Halal meats with this $200 gift card—perfect for family feasts or special meals. Value: $200

Korean Beauty Experience
$2

RIMAN Ritual Experience Korean Beauty Set. Includes 7 pc set.Value: $140

Your One Stop Printing Needs!
$2

Your one stop for all your printing needs.

Print • Signs • Wraps • Design

VALUE: $200

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