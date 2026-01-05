Winter Wonderland Raffle 2026

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Relax in a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom suite with stunning mountain views at the Solara Resort & Spa in beautiful Canmore. Value:$1,200
2 Tickers to Ottawa Senators vs Edmonton Oilers Game on March 3/26 Section 107. Row 23. Club Access Included.Value:$600
Enjoy a fun-filled Cineplex movie night with 2 adult & 3 child tickets, popcorn, and treats Value: $105
Fire HD8 Tablet + Black Earbuds for streaming and on-the-go fun! Value: $220
Fire HD8 Tablet + Pink Earbuds for streaming and on-the-go fun! Value: $220
Oxygen Glass Facial from Cosmetic Medical Clinic: exfoliate, oxygenate & nourish for radiant, youthful skin. Value: $200
Oxygen Glass Facial from Cosmetic Medical Clinic: exfoliate, oxygenate & nourish for radiant, youthful skin. Value: $200
Pamper yourself with skincare, fragrances, and cosmetics from Shopper’s Drug Mart. Value: $250
A Fun STEAM based full-time week camp durning Spring Break for your child to enjoy! Value: $380
Gift Card to Scoop & Roll for Delicious rolled ice cream—yours to enjoy! Value: $50
Personalized foot assessment with custom orthotics for comfort and support. Value: $500
Timeless Ray-Bans with everything you need to keep them sparkling. Value: $250.
Handmade 14K gold studs with sparkling lab diamonds—everyday elegance in a timeless pair. Value: $330
7 full-size Vivier products to nourish, rejuvenate, and reveal youthful, radiant skin. Value: $585
Stock up on fresh, high-quality Halal meats with this $200 gift card—perfect for family feasts or special meals. Value: $200
RIMAN Ritual Experience Korean Beauty Set. Includes 7 pc set.Value: $140
Your one stop for all your printing needs.
Print • Signs • Wraps • Design
VALUE: $200
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