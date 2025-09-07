Hosted by

Blue Mountain Foundation for the Arts

Winters Gift Show

Hall Wall Art
$120

6ft by 6ft space for wall art in the hall at 65 Simcoe St..

Shop Wall Art-4ftx6ft
$100

4ft x 6ft wall space inside the BMFA shop for hanging wall art.

The main wall between the hall door and storage door

Shop Wall Art-3ftx6ft
$80

3ft by 6ft wall space inside the BMFA shop for hanging wall art.

Located beside the main door and window

Shop Wall Art-8ftx4ft
$120

8ft x 4ft wall space inside the BMFA shop for hanging wall art.

The wall behind the jewelry counter.

Shop Wall Art-6ftx4ft
$100

6ft x 4ft wall space inside the BMFA shop for hanging wall art.

Peg Wall
$100

4ft x 6ft Peg Wall.

Wall space inside the BMFA shop for hanging wall art with the option to add 2 shelfs

Table Display-2 tier
$50

2ft x 2ft

two tier flat surface display

Table Display-20"x3ft
$50

20 inches x 3ft

Flat service display

Table Display-2ftx2ft
$50

2ft x 2ft

Flat service display

Bookshelf
$50

5 shelves to be placed in corner by KItchen

Jewelry Display Case
$50

1 shelf in the jewelry display case

Wooden Peg Shelf
$15
Glass Shelf
$20
Additional table 20" x 36"
$25

