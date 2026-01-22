WISE UofT X GradSWE UofT International Women's Day Gala 2026

Hosted by
About this event
This general admission ticket admits one individual who is currently enrolled as an undergraduate student at the University of Toronto. The dress code for the event is Black-Tie and dinner will be provided.
This general admission ticket admits one individual who is currently enrolled as a graduate student at the University of Toronto. The dress code for the event is Black-Tie and dinner will be provided.
This general admission ticket admits one individual to the IWDG. The dress code for the event is Black-Tie and dinner will be provided.
This general admission ticket admits one individual who is attending on behalf of a sponsor of the International Women's Day Gala. The dress code for the event is Black-Tie and dinner will be provided. Please check with your company contact with WISE for the discount code.
This general admission ticket admits one individual who is attending as a panelist for the International Women's Day Gala. The dress code for the event is Black-Tie and dinner will be provided
This admission ticket admits one individual who is attending as the keynote for the International Women's Day Gala. The dress code for the event is Black-Tie and dinner will be provided
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!