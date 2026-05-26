End Violence Everywhere

Hosted by

End Violence Everywhere

About this event

Witness

Presenting Sponsor
$25,000

At the Event:


  • Category Exclusivity
  • Premium reserved seating/table for guests
  • VIP cocktail reception access
  • Premium food & beverage experience
  • Opportunity for executive speaking remarks
  • Brand integration throughout the event experience
  • Ability to promote support of WITNESS for one year

Recognition:


The following communication materials will feature your organization as the Presenting Sponsor of WITNESS:


  • Invitation recognition
  • Event website
  • Social media recognition
  • Prominent logo placement on event screens
  • Full-page ad in evening program
  • Onsite signage
  • Recognition in media outreach and press materials
  • Post-event impact communications
  • Step & Repeat recognition
  • Recognition in all major event marketing collateral

A business receipt will be issued for the full sponsorship amount

Supporting Sponsor
$15,000

At the Event:

  • Premium reserved seating/table for guests
  • VIP cocktail reception access
  • Premium food & beverage experience
  • Ability to promote support of WITNESS for one year

Recognition:


The following communication materials will feature your organization as the Supporting Sponsor of WITNESS.

  • Invitation recognition
  • Event website
  • Half-page ad in evening program
  • Logo placement on event screens
  • Social media recognition
  • Onsite signage
  • Recognition in post-event communications

A business receipt will be issued for the full sponsorship amount


Corporate Sponsor
$10,000

At the Event:

  • Reserved guest seating/table
  • Premium food & beverage experience
  • Opportunity to align brand with WITNESS initiative

Recognition:


The following communication materials will feature your organization as the Supporting Sponsor of WITNESS.

  • Event website
  • Quarter-page ad in evening program
  • Logo placement on event screens
  • Social media recognition
  • Onsite signage
  • Recognition in post-event communications

A business receipt will be issued for the full sponsorship amount

Friends of Witness
$5,000

At the Event:

  • Reserved guest seating
  • Premium food & beverage experience

Recognition:


The following communication materials will feature your organization as the Supporting Sponsor of WITNESS.

  • Name recognition in evening program
  • Recognition on event screens
  • Recognition in post-event communications

A business receipt will be issued for the full sponsorship amount

Individual Event Tickets
$500

Individual Event Tickets include one reserved seat for the guest; along with premium food & beverage service.


WITNESS is more than a performance. It is an invitation to listen. To acknowledge. To support. To stand beside survivors. To create change through awareness, advocacy, and community.


Together, we can help bring conversations surrounding intimate partner violence out of the shadows and into spaces of compassion, understanding and action.

Add a donation for End Violence Everywhere

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