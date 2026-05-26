At the Event:





Category Exclusivity

Premium reserved seating/table for guests

VIP cocktail reception access

Premium food & beverage experience

Opportunity for executive speaking remarks

Brand integration throughout the event experience

Ability to promote support of WITNESS for one year

Recognition:





The following communication materials will feature your organization as the Presenting Sponsor of WITNESS:





Invitation recognition

Event website

Social media recognition

Prominent logo placement on event screens

Full-page ad in evening program

Onsite signage

Recognition in media outreach and press materials

Post-event impact communications

Step & Repeat recognition

Recognition in all major event marketing collateral

A business receipt will be issued for the full sponsorship amount