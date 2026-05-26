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About this event
At the Event:
Recognition:
The following communication materials will feature your organization as the Presenting Sponsor of WITNESS:
A business receipt will be issued for the full sponsorship amount
At the Event:
Recognition:
The following communication materials will feature your organization as the Supporting Sponsor of WITNESS.
A business receipt will be issued for the full sponsorship amount
At the Event:
Recognition:
The following communication materials will feature your organization as the Supporting Sponsor of WITNESS.
A business receipt will be issued for the full sponsorship amount
At the Event:
Recognition:
The following communication materials will feature your organization as the Supporting Sponsor of WITNESS.
A business receipt will be issued for the full sponsorship amount
Individual Event Tickets include one reserved seat for the guest; along with premium food & beverage service.
WITNESS is more than a performance. It is an invitation to listen. To acknowledge. To support. To stand beside survivors. To create change through awareness, advocacy, and community.
Together, we can help bring conversations surrounding intimate partner violence out of the shadows and into spaces of compassion, understanding and action.
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