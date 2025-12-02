WEST LONDON ALLIANCE CHURCH OF THE CHRISTIAN AND MISSIONARY ALLIANCE IN CANADA

WEST LONDON ALLIANCE CHURCH OF THE CHRISTIAN AND MISSIONARY ALLIANCE IN CANADA

WLA Kids Camp 2026

750 Wonderland Rd N

London, ON N6H 0J1, Canada

SUPER EARLY BIRD Camp Registration (no tuck)
$130
Available until Feb 1

Registers one child for WLA Kids Camp 2026!


SUPER EARLY BIRD Camp Registration ($5 tuck)
$135
Available until Feb 1

Registers one child for WLA Kids Camp 2026!


SUPER EARLY BIRD Camp Registration ($10 tuck)
$140
Available until Feb 1

Registers one child for WLA Kids Camp 2026!


Early Bird Camp Registration (no tuck) (Copy)
$135
Available until Mar 23

Registers one child for WLA Kids Camp 2026!


Early Bird Camp Registration ($5 tuck) (Copy)
$140
Available until Mar 23

Registers one child for WLA Kids Camp 2026!


Early Bird Camp Registration ($10 tuck)
$145
Available until Mar 23

Registers one child for WLA Kids Camp 2026!


Camp Registration (no tuck)
$140

Registers one child for WLA Kids Camp 2026!


Camp Registration ($5 tuck)
$145

Registers one child for WLA Kids Camp 2026!


Camp Registration ($10 tuck)
$150

Registers one child for WLA Kids Camp 2026!


