WMBD: Migratory Mashup

About this event
Free ticket to walk and waddle with us. You belong.
Aimed at providing BIPOC individuals and SBS Service members facing barriers to outdoor education, recreation, and stewardship opportunities access to this gathering.
To help sustain the work and offerings for our communities, we invite those who are able — including allies and supporters — to contribute.
Supports Special Bird Service’s year-round programming rooted in joy, access, and learning.
Open to all who can contribute. Thank you.
If you are intersectionally marginalized and the price is a barrier to you attending, we invite you to self-identify and select this pay-what-you-can ticket.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!