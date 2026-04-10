Special Bird Service Society

Hosted by

Special Bird Service Society

About this event

WMBD: Migratory Mashup

1245 Summit Ave

Victoria, BC V8T 2P9, Canada

Friend of the Feathers
Free

Free ticket to walk and waddle with us. You belong.

Aimed at providing BIPOC individuals and SBS Service members facing barriers to outdoor education, recreation, and stewardship opportunities access to this gathering.

Contributing Cormorant
$15

To help sustain the work and offerings for our communities, we invite those who are able — including allies and supporters — to contribute.

Supports Special Bird Service’s year-round programming rooted in joy, access, and learning.

Open to all who can contribute. Thank you.

Pay What You Can Ticket
Pay what you can

If you are intersectionally marginalized and the price is a barrier to you attending, we invite you to self-identify and select this pay-what-you-can ticket.

Add a donation for Special Bird Service Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!