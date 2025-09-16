Thanksgiving Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Ski or ride any 2 days during the season at Whistler Blackcomb.
Ski or ride any 5 days during the season at Whistler Blackcomb.
Feel the wind in your face as you cruise down our exhilarating tubing hill. Located in the Base 2 Zone on Blackcomb Mountain, the bubly™ Tube Park offers great fun for the young and the young at heart.
There's no skill or equipment required - just a sense of adventure and a desire for excitement. It's the perfect family activity over the holidays.
Enjoy shopping at any of Whistler Blackcomb's retail stores.
Enjoy the thrill of downhill mountain biking - trails for every level of biker!
Shop Canada's premier lifestyle retailer for fashion sportswear, casual wear, athletic apparel and equipment, and footwear for men, women, and kids. Get the family outfitted from head-to-toe for your favorite seasonal sports.
Serving the tastiest homemade breakfast & burgers in town – it's comfort food at it's finest in a fun oldstyle diner ...
Finally an economical wax iron that accurately controls temperature.
Saturday, November 15th
Welcome to Cornucopia’s most sophisticated mission yet. Straight Up transforms into the world of international espionage for one unforgettable night.
This isn’t just a party—it’s an experience worthy of Agent 007 himself. The evening begins with a 75-minute tasting, from there, the night shifts gears as exclusive bars open, keeping glasses filled while the atmosphere builds. Live music, captivating entertainment, a lively charity casino, and a dance floor that beckons even the most discerning secret agents ensure the celebration goes well into the night.
Premier Suite at the Hilton Whistler Resort & Spa for two nights.
Located in the heart of Whistler Village, steps from the Whistler Blackcomb gondolas. Enjoy easy access to shops and dining. After a day of exploring, take advantage of our ski, golf or bike valet service. Relax in our heated outdoor pool or spa, and indulge in locally inspired dining.
Get your WMSC Gear!
Helly Hansen Flannel (Size Small)
Helly Hansen Crewneck (Size Small)
Helly Hansen Midlayer (Size Women Small)
Helly Hansen Midlayer (Size Men Medium )
